SECRETARY RUBIO: Why making America safer means revoking visas when threats arise

Visiting America is not an entitlement. It is a privilege extended to those who respect our laws and values. And, as Secretary of State, I will never forget that.

U.S. law lays out clear rules about who can and cannot come to the United States. The State Department’s consular officers are required to apply these rules to each of the millions of visa applicants around the world each year. Under the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), aliens who endorse or espouse terrorist activity or persuade others to endorse or espouse terrorist activity or support a terrorist organization – such as Hamas – are ineligible for U.S. visas.

What’s more, the INA gives us broad authority to revoke a visa. This authority is fundamental to safeguarding our national security, as well as protecting Americans and lawful visitors within our borders. The Trump administration’s commitment to security and the enforcement of our immigration laws is unprecedented and unwavering. We expect – and the law requires – all visa holders to demonstrate their eligibility every day their visa is valid. This includes respecting our laws, behaving appropriately according to their visa type, and continuing to meet these standards throughout their stay in our country.

U.S. visa holders should know in no uncertain terms that the U.S. government’s rigorous security vetting does not end once a visa is granted. Working together with DHS and other law-enforcement and security agencies, we continuously monitor and review these cases. This vigilance is essential because circumstances can and do change. For example, visas may be revoked if the visa holder has engaged in violent crime or drunk driving, supporting terrorism, overstaying the time permitted for their visit, performing illegal work -- or anything else that violates the terms on which we granted them this privilege or compromises the safety of our fellow Americans. When information about such activities comes to the department’s attention, our expert staff review it and assess whether revocation is appropriate.

Recent events have underscored why our commitment to enforcing the INA and protecting public safety is particularly vital today. There are over 1.1 million foreign students in the United States, including at our nation’s most elite universities. In the aftermath of the October 7, 2023 terrorist attacks against Israel, some of these foreign student visitors engaged in antisemitic activities and intimidation of Americans, many who happened to be of the Jewish faith. These foreigners shut down college campuses for American citizens, harassed Jewish students, blocked highways, and stormed buildings. The Trump administration is committed to taking the necessary steps to stop these activities at American universities.

As Secretary of State, I will continue exercising my authority to support President Trump’s zero-tolerance approach to foreign nationals who abet terrorist organizations or participate in activities that threaten our national security or compromise a compelling foreign policy interest. The Supreme Court has made clear for decades that visa holders or other aliens cannot use the First Amendment to shield otherwise impermissible actions taken to support designated foreign terrorist organizations like Hamas, Hizballah, or the Houthis, or violate other U.S. laws. They will continue to face consequences – including visa denial, revocation, or deportation.

Our first responsibility is to keep the American public safe. While I am Secretary, we will never hesitate to act decisively – and in close coordination with our U.S. government partners – when information indicates a visa holder could compromise our security, has violated U.S. law, or visa revocation is otherwise warranted. U.S. visas are a privilege, rather than a right, reserved for those who make the United States better, not seek to destroy it from the inside.