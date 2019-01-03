Sean Hannity: Here's our new mission -- To look out for you and fight to ensure our republic stays strong

After watching the news over my vacation, it's very evident, it is transparent and it is clear that America is facing the biggest informational crisis we've ever faced.

We have a duly-elected president of the United States that is just truly hated by very powerful forces. And they have a united goal: They want to destroy the presidency and this president.

It is so bad that the president and the first lady can't even visit our brave troops in Iraq or talk to kids about Santa Claus without brutal character assassination, personal attacks, and just pure hatred. This is why we are introducing new segments on this program. We're going to call them "Hannity Watch."

We're going to have a "Hannity Watch" on media bias, where we will expose all the hate-Trump news coverage.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There is going to be a "Hannity Watch" on the economy -- things and how they impact your family, your pocketbook. There will be a "Hannity Watch" on health care - what is best for your family?

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE FULL EPISODE

There will be a "Hannity Watch" on Hollywood, how they have an agenda that is both political and biased and designed to indoctrinate. We'll have a "Hannity Watch" on campus, where political correctness and indoctrination of our kids have gotten way out of control.

That's my mission, the mission of this show going forward. We want to look out for you, protect you, protect your family, fight daily to ensure this constitutional republic stays strong and vibrant for future generations.

We'll have "Hannity Watch" on the "Deep State." Prediction: huge, stunning news this year that will expose the biggest abuse of power, corruption of our own government.

We'll have "Hannity Watch" on socialism. That means the push to destroy free market capitalism. There will be a "Hannity Watch" on national security -- how to protect our homeland and exposing efforts by some to undermine these protections. We'll have "Hannity Watch" on border security. We'll be watching there as well, as the country needs to stop the flow of drugs and human trafficking.

Every night, we're going to ask this question: Is what we are talking about good for America? Is it good for you? Is it good for your families? Is it good for we, the people?

Now, we plan to expose all the hatred that is out there every day -- people that hate our Constitution, people that would shred our Bill of Rights, and the First, Second, Fourth Amendments. Along the way, we're going to offer solutions to protect the interests of every American.

This is not Republican or Democrat. This is not conservative or liberal. This is about what is right for this great country.

So, that's my mission, the mission of this show going forward. We want to look out for you, protect you, protect your family, fight daily to ensure this constitutional republic stays strong and vibrant for future generations.

And sadly, that's at risk. We have powerful forces -- and you can see them every day in society - that have now aligned to destroy the president that we, the people, have elected. It's a clear and present danger to every American, our Constitution and our future.

So, we are inviting you in every weeknight at 9 p.m. ET. I can assure you and I promise you, there'll be no other show on television like this. And I hope you tell your friends and I hope you'll join us.

Adapted from Sean Hannity's monologue from "Hannity" on January 2, 2019.