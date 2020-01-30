RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel: Americans are turning away from the Democratic impeachment sham

A little more than a week away from the Oscars, Democratic impeachment “managers” are turning in the most dramatic performances of their careers, but the American people aren’t buying their act.

The American people continue to go about their everyday lives, and they wish their elected officials would as well.

When surveyed, voters in battleground state after battleground state, from Florida to Maine, Wisconsin to Iowa, say that they want Congress to focus on solving real issues, not fixate on a politically-motivated impeachment.

RNC CLOSES OUT BEST-EVER NON-PRESIDENTIAL YEAR WITH RECORD NUMBERS FOR DECEMBER

Across the nation, we are seeing a similar story play out, with polls showing Americans broadly opposed to impeachment with a groundswell of support for President Trump only building.

When Americans head to the polls this fall, one thing is for sure: they will remember Democratic attempts to nullify the 2016 election and to take away their right to vote for their preferred candidate in 2020.

The American people are not buying this sham impeachment because we already know the truth.

The transcript of the July 25 call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky shows no evidence of a quid pro quo or a single shred of wrongdoing.

On top of that, Zelensky stated, and then reiterated, that nobody pressured him on the call.

Ultimately, the aid was released without condition. In fact, Trump secured lethal aid for Ukraine three times.

That is more than the Obama administration accomplished. Instead of helping Ukraine secure much-needed aid, former Vice President Joe Biden's son leveraged his father’s position for his own gain.

Hunter Biden has a long history of leveraging his father’s position as vice president, including to secure a seat on the board of a Ukrainian natural gas company, where he received at times more than $80,000 each month.

This impeachment charade has exposed that far from having anything to do with truth and justice, Democrats are only interested in politics, pure and simple.

Ever since the American people committed the unforgivable sin of electing Donald Trump in 2016, Democrats have been on a merciless crusade to undo the will of the American voters.

It’s time for Democrats to stop the madness and get back to work. In fact, they could take a page out of the president’s playbook.

Despite the never-ending political gamesmanship in Congress, Trump is doing the job the American people elected him to do.

Day after day, we see more examples of promises made and promises kept. Trump is the first sitting president to address the March for Life in person. He has also released a bold new plan for peace in the Middle East.

He signed the new and improved United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which will create more than 170,000 American jobs and usher in almost $70 billion in economic activity.

On top of that, consumer confidence is up more than five points, exceeding economists’ expectations.

On issue after issue, Trump is putting the American people first and voters are increasingly responding to his record of delivering real results.

While they are turning away from the Democratic Party and their politically motivated impeachment charade, they are turning out in droves for the president.

And it’s not just his core group of supporters.

At Trump’s Milwaukee rally, 58 percent of attendees were not even Republican – they were independents and Democrats.

And at the president’s latest rally in deep-blue New Jersey, more than 25 percent of attendees were Democrats!

Voters are going to make their voices heard loud and clear by reelecting President Trump and Republicans who will fight for them and work for all Americans.

