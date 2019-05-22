RNC Chairwoman McDaniel: Enough is enough from Pelosi, Schumer – Dems must put people over politics

President Trump took to the Rose Garden podium Wednesday with a clear message for the Democrats preoccupied with their bad-faith efforts to undermine his administration: enough is enough.

The president had invited House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and other high-ranking congressional Democrats to the White House to discuss rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure – an issue he noted is ripe for bipartisanship.

President Trump has long encouraged partnership across the aisle to address investment in our ground transportation infrastructure, air travel system, and broadband accessibility.

But instead of focusing on an issue that touches every community, Pelosi turned her attention to a tired, partisan battle, saying before the meeting that “we believe that the president of the United States is engaged in a cover-up.”

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s recently concluded investigation proved such outrageous allegations false. Still, Democrats have done nothing but ramp up their empty investigations.

After two years, $35 million in taxpayer money spent, 19 special counsel lawyers, nearly 3,000 subpoenas and over 500 witnesses, President Trump and his campaign were vindicated by Mueller’s conclusion of no collusion and Attorney General William Barr’s conclusion of no obstruction of justice.

The Mueller report of more than 400 pages was released. The White House and the Trump campaign cooperated with the investigation at every step. Senior administration officials testified freely. And while President Trump could have invoked executive privilege over any part of the report, he did not. He has nothing to hide.

The president was right to call off the infrastructure meeting. He – and the American people – recognize that Pelosi and Schumer have no intention of getting anything done.

President Trump’s transparency was not enough for Democrats. Instead of doing their jobs and using their oversight authority on real scandals, like the phony origins of the investigation, they have chosen to keep searching for a crime in probe after wasteful probe.

Now Pelosi has the nerve to accuse President Trump of a “cover-up” despite the lack of any reason or shred of evidence.

Pelosi’s baseless attack on the president came in the same breath as her demand that he sit down and make a deal with Democratic leadership; she even doubled down later with the outright lie that President Trump is “not about consensus.” That’s not how this works.

We recognize that it’s impossible to negotiate policy when the focus of an entire party is on phony witch hunts. We recognize there is no use in negotiating with people who will do anything to see the president fail.

This administration will continue to deliver results for the American people, from a strong economy to greater security and opportunity for all. Will Democrats contribute to this record of success or continue to resist, obstruct and call for impeachment?

It’s time for Democrats to prioritize people over partisanship. It’s time for them to stop investigating crimes that don’t exist and come to the table about issues that impact our country – like rebuilding our infrastructure.

It’s time for Democrats to negotiate with the president in good faith, instead of sabotaging every chance for a deal. As President Trump said in the Rose Garden: “You can go down the investigation track or you can go down the investment track.” The American people demand the latter.

