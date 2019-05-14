Expand / Collapse search
OPINION
Published

Rich Lowry: The truth about Georgia’s ‘heartbeat law’

Rich Lowry
By Rich Lowry | New York Post
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 14

Lysistrata, the character from the Aristophanes play of the same name, declared a sex strike to try to stop a devastating war in Ancient Greece.

Alyssa Milano, actress and political activist, declared a sex strike to try to stop Georgia from protecting unborn children in the womb.

DEAN CAIN: HOLLYWOOD BOYCOTT OF GEORGIA OVER 'HEARTBEAT' BILL IS AN 'ABSOLUTE JOKE'

The state just passed and the governor signed into law a so-called heartbeat bill to outlaw abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detectable. This led Milano to conclude that women can’t risk pregnancy until further notice and must stop having sex — at least stop having sex with “cis men.”

It’s apparently never occurred to Milano that women, not just cis men, support pro-life legislation and that unborn babies are both boys and girls.

TO KEEP READING IN THE NEW YORK POST, CLICK HERE.

Rich Lowry is editor of The National Review. He is the author of the new book "Lincoln Unbound: How an Ambitious Young Railsplitter Saved the American Dream--and How We Can Do It Again" Broadside Books (June 11, 2013).