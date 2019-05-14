Rich Lowry: The truth about Georgia’s ‘heartbeat law’

Lysistrata, the character from the Aristophanes play of the same name, declared a sex strike to try to stop a devastating war in Ancient Greece.

Alyssa Milano, actress and political activist, declared a sex strike to try to stop Georgia from protecting unborn children in the womb.

DEAN CAIN: HOLLYWOOD BOYCOTT OF GEORGIA OVER 'HEARTBEAT' BILL IS AN 'ABSOLUTE JOKE'

The state just passed and the governor signed into law a so-called heartbeat bill to outlaw abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detectable. This led Milano to conclude that women can’t risk pregnancy until further notice and must stop having sex — at least stop having sex with “cis men.”

It’s apparently never occurred to Milano that women, not just cis men, support pro-life legislation and that unborn babies are both boys and girls.

TO KEEP READING IN THE NEW YORK POST, CLICK HERE.