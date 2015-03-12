Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Opinion
Published
Last Update November 12, 2014

Remembering Art Linkletter

Cal Thomas
By Cal Thomas, | Fox News

I first and only time I saw Art Linkletter was about six years ago. I was in the West Wing outer office at the White House waiting to interview President Bush. Linkletter also had an appointment to see the president before me. There he was with no entourage; the man I recall from black and white TV and the original host (before Bill Cosby) of "Kids Say the Darndest Things."

Art didn't look 90 years old. He was charming, friendly and funny. While I have had the pleasure of meeting other pioneers in television (including General David Sarnoff, the founder of RCA, which became the parent company of NBC) and Steve Allen (first host of "The Tonight Show"), Art Linkletter created the kind of television entire families could -- and would -- watch together.

The innocence of children saying hilarious and sometimes outrageous things is a far cry from today's murder-mayhem and shows drenched with sex and bad language. One might say that television long ago left Art Linkletter. And now he has left us. Television and all Americans, including those not old enough to have seen his shows, are diminished by his passing.

Cal Thomas is America's most widely syndicated newspaper columnist and a Fox News contributor. 

Fox Forum is on Twitter. Follow us @fxnopinion.

Cal Thomas is America's most widely syndicated op-ed columnist. His latest book is "What Works: Common Sense Solutions for a Stronger America". Readers may email Cal Thomas at tcaeditors@tribune.com.