Rep. Jim Jordan: Reelect President Trump — he’s delivered on his promises

As president, Donald Trump has done what he promised to do. He will deliver on his promises again in a second term. That’s why he should be reelected. Just look at his record.

President Trump said he’d cut taxes and he did. He said he’d reduce regulations and he did.

He said he’d build a roaring economy and he did. He said he’d get out of the Iran nuclear deal and he did.

President Trump said he’d put the U.S. Embassy in Israel in Jerusalem and he did. He said he’d build a wall on our southern border and he did. He said he’d bring hostages home and he did. He said he’d bring many of our troops home and he did. He said he’d defeat ISIS and he did.

DONALD TRUMP: REELECT ME AND I WILL CONTINUE TO DELIVER SAFETY, PROSPERITY AND OPPORTUNITY FOR ALL AMERICANS

The president said he’d win approval of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade and he did. He said he’d put out a list of potential Supreme Court justices and he did. He said he’d choose Supreme Court justices from that list and he did — and all three have been confirmed by the Senate.

While Democrats focused on their impeachment hoax, President Trump took early action to combat COVID-19. He cut off much of the travel from China, even when Democrats like former Vice President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California opposed it.

The president built the world’s leading coronavirus testing system from the ground up. He provided economic support to workers and businesses. He developed public-private partnerships to make ventilators and personal protective equipment for hospitals.

President Trump worked with companies to introduce new therapeutics and drugs to combat COVID-19. He held the World Health Organization accountable for lying to the American people. He started Operation Warp Speed to develop a vaccine. He paved the way for our nation, businesses and schools to safely reopen. And he brought back Big Ten football.

The great American comeback is already happening. A vaccine is coming soon. President Trump is leading the fight against COVID-19. Joe Biden has been hiding from it in his basement.

Another four years of the Trump administration will bring more promises made and more promises kept. In his next term, President Trump will cut taxes again. He’ll keep reducing regulations. He’ll keep building the border wall. He’ll slash the national debt and deficit.

In addition, the president will continue to bring back American jobs from overseas. He’ll support our law enforcement. He'll defend Second Amendment liberties. He’ll protect our farmers, workers and teachers. He’ll fix our broken health care and immigration systems. He’ll lower drug costs. He’ll renew American infrastructure. He’ll negotiate more trade deals and peace agreements. He’ll defeat COVID-19. And most importantly, he’ll fight for you.

President Trump works for the forgotten men and women of our country, not the D.C. swamp. He’s done more in 47 months as president than Joe Biden has done in 47 years in office. The American people didn’t vote for President Trump because he was a career politician. They voted for him because they knew he’d keep his word, reject special interests, keep our neighborhoods safe, and Make America Great Again.

We must keep America, America. We must preserve and uphold the values, principles, and institutions that make America great. Joe Biden and the Democrats are ashamed of our country, its history, and our way of life. President Trump isn’t, and he knows the best is yet to come for our country. He loves America. And he’ll keep fighting to do what he said he would do.

Let’s make sure we give President Trump another four more years. Let’s keep making American great. Vote for President Trump.

