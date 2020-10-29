House GOP Leader McCarthy: I’m voting for President Trump. Here’s why he deserves 4 more years

Every four years, Americans have the opportunity to choose the leader of the free world and other elected officials, including members of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate. This year, estimates are that a record number will vote — some casting ballots early and others on Election Day.

The contrast between the two men running for president is crystal clear.

I am voting for President Trump because his record is the difference between four years of results and four decades of rhetoric.

President Trump took office at a time when wages for the middle class had been stagnant for years, when good-paying jobs and cutting-edge technology had been offshored or stolen by China, and when terrorists in the Middle East controlled territory the size of Great Britain. The so-called experts predicted this decline would be the “new normal.”

But Republicans and President Trump understand that managed decline is unacceptable. Together, our policies reversed it. And despite unprecedented, unending and unfounded attacks on his presidency, he delivered historic results in the economy, national security, energy and the courts.

For three years until the coronavirus pandemic hit, job openings increased, small business closures fell, and wages rose — including for the lowest earners — because Republicans cut taxes, slashed regulations, and renegotiated bad trade deals.

America also achieved energy independence by increasing energy production, and we did it cleanly and safely. In 2019, we generated the largest decline of energy-related carbon dioxide emissions in the world, while also becoming the largest oil and gas producer.

We built the greatest economy in a generation and we will do it again. Despite economic troubles singularly caused by the pandemic, the president and Republicans got right to work to get the economy back on solid footing. Through the most aggressive relief package in history, we saved 51 million jobs — and half of the jobs lost have been regained.

We are well on our way to getting the American economy back to where it was just nine months ago.

As for the coronavirus itself, a safe and effective vaccine will be available to Americans in record time because President Trump unleashed the brightest minds in the public and private sectors.

The ISIS physical caliphate has been destroyed. ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and Iranian terrorist Gen. Qassem Soleimani are dead. And the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan are normalizing relations with Israel.

Other presidents promised to move the American Embassy in Israel to its rightful home in Jerusalem, but only President Trump had the fortitude to do it.

The president’s courageous actions have built confidence in America at home and on the world stage.

President Trump’s reelection is the difference between the most pro-life administration in history and taxpayer-funded abortion on demand. It is the difference between a solid, originalist majority on the Supreme Court that interprets the law as written and a liberal, “living Constitution” majority that would chip away at our rights as citizens.

After four years, the results are clear: America is safer, stronger and more prosperous. Some 56 percent of Americans told Gallup in September that they are better off today than they were four years ago. The coronavirus, the lockdowns, and riots can’t overturn the reality that conservative policies have paved the path to a Great American Comeback.

By contrast, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has been in office for 47 years. He was vice president, a powerful Senate committee chairman, and a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination twice before. He accomplished nothing.

When asked about the Gallup poll, Biden said Americans who believe they are better off today should not vote for him because “their memory is not very good.”

If there is a defining aspect of Biden’s career, it’s that he’s been wrong on almost every issue of public importance.

Yet radical Democrats embrace Biden today because they know they can manipulate him to pass an extreme agenda that would dismantle our institutions, “reimagine” capitalism, and divide our nation.

On the bread-and-butter issue of jobs and the economy, Biden’s tax hikes would raise taxes on the middle class. Additionally, his plan to “transition” from fracking and phase out the oil and natural gas industries would eliminate thousands of jobs, raise costs for families, and leave us more dependent on China and other foreign countries for energy.

On constitutional questions, Biden once opposed court packing, but now wants to set up a left-wing commission to change our institutions. He supports the most extreme pro-abortion agenda in history: taxpayer-funded abortions, repealing the Hyde Amendment, and making abortion on demand the law of the land.

And beyond these disastrous policies, Biden has rushed to embrace a toxic left-wing ideology that rejects our founding principles and reduces individuals to their racial identity. “America was an idea,” he says. “We’ve never lived up to it.”

In other words, Biden thinks America is fundamentally and fatally flawed.

But of course, the opposite is true.

America is the freest nation in human history. Our people are creative, kind, and the most generous in the world. No nation is perfect, but America is the only one “conceived in liberty and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.”

If you believe in those sacred principles, the choice in this election could not be clearer. Forward in freedom or backward in socialism. Forward in prosperity or backward in poverty. Forward in personal liberty or backward in government control.

As Republicans, it is our mission to restore our American way of life, rebuild the greatest economy in a generation, and renew the American Dream. That is why House Republicans have released our Commitment to America, and it’s why I’m voting for President Trump and why he deserves four more years in office.

