Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

OPINION
Published

Randi Weingarten's gaslighting, Russia's drone attack, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham & more.

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Tucker Carlson: It's been a tough couple of years for the 'experts' Video

Tucker Carlson: It's been a tough couple of years for the 'experts'

Fox News host Tucker Carlson calls out climate change 'experts' and their predictions on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

TUCKER CARLSON – Fox News host calls out climate change 'experts' and their predictions. Continue reading…

GASLIGHTING – Randi Weingarten's latest bogus claim. Continue reading…

RUSSIA'S DRONE ATTACK – Why China could strike next. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – Sunny Hostin's 'elite mentality' reveals her disconnect from ordinary people. Continue reading…

WATCH: Is school choice the last best hope to reform Baltimore's failing schools? See the video…

SAY YOU'RE SORRY – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should apologize in time for the coronation. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Dumb and dangerous TikTok trends. Continue watching…

Seen & Unseen: Dumb and dangerous TikTok trends Video

DOCTOR'S ORDERS – Spring break 2023 might be the most dangerous ever. Continue reading…

CARTEL AWAKENING – Mexican cartels are as dangerous as al Qaeda and ISIS. Continue reading…

BIDEN'S BIG 2024 LIE – That President Joe Biden will win Democrat Party's nomination again and govern for four more years is a fiction. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…