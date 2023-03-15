Mexican cartels are as dangerous as Al Qaeda and ISIS. Will Team Biden ever wake up?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

There is a new existential threat facing our nation and it’s coming to a neighborhood near you.

I was at West Point during 9/11 and watched live as the Twin Towers collapsed because terrorism gripped our homeland. After the attacks, I fought to defend our homeland from the rising threat of terrorism fueled by radical extremism.

I know what the face of terror looks like, and this new threat to the homeland is killing Americans indiscriminately, yet the terrorists committing these acts are not motivated by warped religious views. They’re motivated by profit with the goal of destabilizing the United States.

TOP LAW ENFORCEMENT GROUP CALLS FOR CONGRESS TO TAKE ACTION AGAINST MEXICAN CARTELS AFTER AMERICAN DEATHS

On 9/11, we were introduced to Al Qaeda, the Taliban, and ISIS. Today, thanks to Joe Biden’s open border policy, America has been introduced to the Sinaloa, Gulf, Juárez, Knights Templar, and Los Zetas Cartels, just to name a few.

These are the new faces of terror, and the Biden administration is doing nothing to stop them. Their campaign of deadly drug trafficking and brutal violence has taken hold of our communities and is killing Americans every single day. These cartels are working relentlessly to bring illegal drugs into the country to profit off killing our young people.

Mexican cartels have full operational control of our southern border, making it easy for them to smuggle people and drugs into the United States.

The DEA estimates that 90% of all of the illegal drugs in the United States enter through our southern border, which has been responsible for killing over 100,000 Americans in 2022 alone. These horrific overdoses and deaths can largely be attributed to the record number of illegal immigrants being used as unwilling mules for the cartels. Mexican cartels have also created drug pipelines throughout the United States that have contributed to the rise of violent crimes and drug addiction among millions of Americans.

Mexican cartels have full operational control of our southern border, making it easy for them to smuggle people and drugs into the United States.

As a congressman representing part of the Greater Houston Area, which is known as the human trafficking capital of the world, closing off our southern border would significantly reduce the number of drugs these cartels smuggle into Texas. Unfortunately, the Biden administration has no such plans to stop this activity.

THREE WOMEN MISSING IN MEXICO AFTER CROSSING BORDER FROM TEXAS TO SELL CLOTHING AT FLEA MARKET

Under President Biden, America has lost more people to drug overdoses than Americans who perished during WWI. The number of deadly drug overdoses recorded under President Biden triples the number of Americans who died during the Vietnam war. Much of this drug activity is due to the Mexican drug cartels running rampant throughout America.

In addition to preventing the flow of drugs across the border, efforts must be made to eliminate the Mexican drug cartels operating within the country. Federal agencies, working in conjunction with state and local law enforcement, need to launch a comprehensive program to identify, sanction, and dismantle the cartels operating in our neighborhoods.

The DEA’s latest assessment found that major Mexican cartels are operating in at least 60 American cities.

There are steps that local law enforcement can take to stop these cartels, crush their drug pipelines, and restore safety to communities, but law enforcement needs the Federal Government’s support to accomplish this.

One way to address the issue is for the Biden administration to completely revamp the Department of Justice’s Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF). Despite having more than 5 federal agencies involved with this task force, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Patrol are completely absent from this task force, despite the Department of Justice admitting that 97% of all drugs smuggled into the United States enter through our southern border.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

In addition, Congress needs to establish new grant programs that would increase funding to state and local law enforcement agencies to target drug trafficking organizations in their own communities. These grants would be used to provide equipment, hire new officers, and establish training programs to help local officers better deal with Mexican cartel activity. These grant programs would also aid in deterring these cartels from continuing their illegal activities within the domestic United States.

Action must also be taken to prevent more drugs from entering the country, and the best way to do this is by strengthening our southern border with Mexico. Congress must invest in the latest border security technology, personnel, and most importantly, finishing the wall along our southern border. As it stands, 74 border walls currently exist across the globe. America should be no different.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Drug pipelines created by Mexican cartels have caused significant harm to Americans, and it is the responsibility of everyone to take appropriate action to stop these horrific drug trafficking organizations.

If we don’t eliminate this threat, we stand to lose a generation of Americans to drug overdoses and cartel violence. If we don’t act now, we risk never regaining the sovereignty of our nation again.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM REP. WESLEY HUNT