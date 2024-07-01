Putin is operationalizing anti-submarine warfare doctrine against the US homeland, Pentagon must pay attention

Fox News Digital foreign affairs freelance consultant Rebekah Koffler unpacks the reality of any nuclear threats or conflicts from Russia and North Korea.
Rebekah Koffler is a strategic military intelligence analyst and a freelance editorial writer. She is the author of Putin’s Playbook; Regnery 2021, and the host of a podcast "Censored But Not Silenced." Rebekah also is the Author of American Bolsheviks: The Persecution of Donald Trump and the Sovietization of America; Post Hill Press, November 12, 2024. Twitter: @rebekah0132
