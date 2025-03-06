President Trump highlighting US military in a unique way

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The White House has always been the most noble stage to present some of America’s finest performers, including musicians, singers, composers and more, while presidents have always interjected their favorite styles, artists and genres into entertaining at the White House. And our current president is no different.

One thing that President John F. Kennedy and President Donald J. Trump have in common is a love for musicals. It was First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy who coined her husband’s administration the name "Camelot," due to President Kennedy’s love of the song. Fast-forward more than six decades and First Lady Melania Trump has reintroduced the connection of musicals to the White House, in what has recently become a viral subject on social media.

President and Mrs. Trump have continued the tradition of hosting the nation’s governors at the White House during the National Governors Association’s annual winter meeting, which was held in late February. Instead of the customary review of the event being the unifying elements of bringing the nation’s governors together or the beautifully planned and executed candlelight dinner by the First Lady and the Executive Residence staff, and the stunning choice of Mrs. Trump’s Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo suit, much attention has been made to the selection of music performed by the United States Army Chorus.

As the military chorus processed down the majestic red carpet of the Cross Hall of the President’s House into the East Room in their crisp uniforms surrounded by the audience of governors, cabinet officials and White House senior staff, the familiar sounds of "God Bless the USA" and "Do You Hear the People Sing?" from the iconic Broadway musical, "Les Misérables" were brilliantly performed.

Across a variety of media platforms, some have been quick to assume that the performance of the musical number had some sort of alternative meaning or was a protest by the military, assuming they had chosen the music. But, in actuality, the truth is, President Trump loves musicals and that particular song. Additionally, President and Mrs. Trump have a deep appreciation for highlighting our magnificent United States military, which is why they were selected to perform over an individual artist.

By most accounts, President Lyndon B. Johnson was the first to invite the nation’s governors to dinner at the White House. According to an AP report, Johnson felt "the chief executives of the states and the chief executive of the federal system ought to work with the same information," a sentiment that still holds true today. It was the Nixons, enthusiastic entertainers, however, who turned the event into the modern-day Governors Ball, a beautiful black-tie evening, often with a receiving line, a formal dinner and after-dinner entertainment.

In 1974, President Richard Nixon’s final year in office, the Governors Ball included one of the liveliest after-dinner shows of his White House tenure, courtesy of Pearl Bailey, one of the president’s favorite performers. The 50-minute performance was supposed to end with her hit "Hello Dolly." However, once the song had concluded, as Nixon went onto stage to thank her, Bailey began kidding him about his piano playing, reportedly saying: ‘You don’t play as well as I sing, but I don’t sing as well as you govern.’

She then fast-talked him into playing the piano, and invited the president to choose his own song, but she protested when he played "Home on the Range." Eventually, the entire audience stood up and joined in a chorus of "God Bless America."

Show tunes and great entertainment at the Governors Ball did not end with the Nixon administration. President Gerald Ford and First Lady Betty Ford had only planned on dancing in the East Room to the music of Mike Carney, a New York-based pianist, but it quickly took a livelier note, as did most Ford galas, thanks again to Pearl Bailey. Following dancing and music, Bailey treated and delighted the crowd to her vintage hits.

Even the Carter administration, which was not known for its entertaining, put on a show to bring America’s governors together. In 1978, the Carter White House secured for the entertainment Beverly Sills, who was about to open a revival of "Merry Widow" at the Metropolitan, and built the entire evening around her.

The Washington Evening Star reported, "Sills transformed it into a truly elegant ball. In her turn-of-the-century style gown of ivory satin with giant leg-of-mutton sleeves, the soprano with the strawberry blonde hair began to sing the beautiful music of ‘The Merry Widow.’ Together with baritone Alan Titus, she sang her way through several songs from the Viennese operetta."

More recent presidents have also invited top performers. President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush invited Vince Gill and Amy Grant once to entertain their guests. President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, well-known music lovers, enjoyed legends such as Gladys Knight, Dianne Reeves, and Earth, Wind & Fire to the White House for the dinner honoring the nation’s governors.

Sometimes our presidents are not sending a political message, they are simply enjoying music. President Trump is widely known for being an admirer of musical theater, and for having a rather eclectic playlist where thousands of supporters hear songs like "YMCA" as well as "Phantom of the Opera" at his rallies.

What made President and Mrs. Trump’s most recent gubernatorial dinner special was not the music selection, but who performed it. The Trump White House is continuing its tradition of using military bands for nearly all events, and they have chosen to highlight them more so than any other administration.

The bands have performed at events at all levels, from the annual White House Easter Egg Roll to the most formal state dinners, including the State Dinner in honor of Australia, which was the largest gathering in the history of premier United States military musicians for such an occasion at the White House.

More than any other modern-day White House, President and Mrs. Trump have created a signature hallmark of their entertaining by placing America’s finest up on the greatest stage, the People’s House, with our United States military musicians.