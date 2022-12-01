President Biden's first state dinner puts Jill Biden in the spotlight

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The grand White House tradition of hosting foreign leaders and monarchs resumes Thursday night when President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden host their first state dinner in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte. This dinner comes at a time when the White House has opened back up after the coronavirus pandemic halted many customs we have come to expect and cherish.

State visits are important White House traditions that exemplify social diplomacy's power, and should not be underestimated, because much can be accomplished in this unique environment. While we’ve had small glimpses into the entertainment and style of the Bidens, this state dinner in honor of France will define much of Jill Biden’s legacy as first lady.

Earlier this year the Bidens hosted the Easter Egg Roll, an outdoor concert with Sir Elton John, the wedding of their granddaughter Naomi at the White House. The dinner for the Macrons comes during the time-honored tradition of Christmas at the White House that includes public tours and a series of Christmas and Hanukkah parties inside the People’s House.

The challenge for Mrs. Biden will be how she will make this state dinner distinctive. While this is the first state visit for the Bidens, it’s not the first time President Macron has been honored this way. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump also hosted the Macrons at their first state dinner in 2018.

This state visit of the leader of France, our country’s oldest ally, provides the first lady an opportunity to create her own style of entertaining a world leader, just as President Ulysses S. Grant and first lady Julia Grant did when they began the tradition of state dinners in 1874 by hosting King David Kalakaua of Hawaii.

Here’s a look at how Mrs. Biden’s predecessors handled state dinners over the past six decades:

No first lady did more to enhance entertaining at the White House than Jacqueline Kennedy. Known for her exquisite taste, she made changes to the style in which visiting foreign dignitaries were received, ushering in a new era of sophistication and glamor. Mrs. Kennedy reduced the number of courses served at state dinners, offered alcohol, seated guests at small round intimate tables and invited celebrities.

President Lyndon Johnson and first lady Lady Bird Johnson entered the White House upon the most sorrowful of circumstances, following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Once a period of national mourning ended, they were deliberate in their entertaining decision-making. They honored the past by continuing the traditions established by the Kennedys, while bringing their own Texas-style hospitality to the White House. Perhaps their most enduring legacy is the sense of inclusiveness they promoted.

First lady Pat Nixon opened the White House to more people than ever before. She brought in world-class entertainment to state dinners and other events, including stars such as Pearl Bailey, Bob Hope, Sammy Davis Jr. and Van Cliburn and began inviting more people to the state dinners by including them in the after-dinner entertainment. Mrs. Nixon also opened up the White House to more tours, including creating garden tours and candlelight Christmas tours.

President Gerald Ford and first lady Betty Ford took their new and unexpected role as first couple seriously following the resignation of President Richard Nixon in the Watergate scandal. They were determined to share the White House with as many people as possible by entertaining well and often. Through openness and candor, the Fords humanized the White House, even during the most high-profile events, without sacrificing pomp and pageantry.

First lady Rosalynn Carter introduced a less-formal way of entertaining in the White House. State dinners were often referred to as "suppers." The food was kept simple and there was no hard liquor served and no dancing following dinner. Mrs. Carter began standing with President Carter on-stage to welcome foreign leaders, an action not repeated until Mrs. Trump revived the practice decades later.

Restoring protocol stripped away by the Carters, first lady Nancy Reagan infused every White House event with a level of class and sophistication. Knowing what could be accomplished in a social setting, Mrs. Reagan helped President Ronald Reagan to advance his priorities with soft diplomacy, bringing together celebrities, diplomats, and heads of state — hosting a state dinner nearly every month, an unprecedented number.

President George H.W. Bush and first lady Barbara Bush always tried to make state visits feel personal. President Bush took Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak to a Baltimore Orioles baseball game, and took King Hussein of Jordan to Mount Vernon, the Virginia estate of President Washington. Their genuine kindness, as well as their breadth of entertaining experience, made them two of the most gracious hosts ever to live in the White House.

First lady Hillary Clinton established her own style of entertaining, including some of the largest events the White House had ever seen. She hired an American chef, Walter Scheib, to help promote U.S. foods and only served American wines during social events.

First lady Laura Bush reduced the size of state dinners, preferring to entertain in the State Dining Room, which comfortably holds roughly 136. Like her mother-in-law, she also arranged for guests to see special places of interest. President George W. Bush and Mrs. Bush also hosted guests at their Texas ranch, knowing that would symbolize a most special bond. They most notably hosted the last white-tie state dinner in honor of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in 2007.

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama entertained grandly, expanding the size of state dinners utilizing lavish tents on the South Lawn. They brought in world-renowned event planner Bryan Rafanelli, who most recently orchestrated the wedding of President Biden’s granddaughter and earlier planned Chelsea Clinton’s wedding. They enjoyed a host of guests and entertainment from Hollywood’s A-listers.

First Lady Melania Trump’s state dinners were examples of understated elegance, and refinement with immense thoughtful personal touches. She held high regard for the honor of the history and traditions of the White House demonstrated by her dinners honoring the White House Historical Association. Instead of using celebrity entertainers, she preferred the amazing United States military bands. Mrs. Trump was able to find balance between reverence for precedents set by former first ladies, while still respectfully yet boldly leaving her own unique mark in her entertaining at the White House.

Thursday’s state dinner will hopefully be the first of many where Mrs. Biden will be able to create memorable events drawing on the successes of her predecessors while distinguishing them as her own.

