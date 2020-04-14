Anne Schlafly Cori: Phyllis Schlafly was not only a leader, she was mom. Here’s the truth about her

My mother, Phyllis Schlafly (1924-2016), did it her way. Whether it was in her role as a wife, mother, author or as a leader in the socio-political movement, she forged a new path.

Some consider her a contradiction because she advocated publically for the family and home during a time when some women in the public eye were campaigning for personal autonomy and self-centered professional advancement. But thousands of women were inspired by her fierce public advocacy for the homemaker, and she became the sweetheart of our nation’s silent majority.

Phyllis did what was thought by some to be revolutionary, or maybe better said — counter-revolutionary. She challenged the established political and social classes, and more importantly the elites.

Phyllis always did what she felt needed to be done. She did not wait for approval from anyone. She saw that no one was publically speaking for the majority of women – wives and mothers – so Phyllis Schlafly spoke for these women who she knew valued and prioritized being wives and mothers. To me, she was always “my mom” but to so many others she was a powerful defender and an advocate of who they were or what they aspired to be.

Currently, there are those on the Left and in Hollywood who still feel threatened by what Phyllis stood for and what she accomplished in her life. So much so, that a new FX/Hulu show “Mrs. America” is premiering on April 15. Hollywood wants to re-write history and distort the legacy and hard work Phyllis did to pave the way for American conservatives.

To this day, many women, and even men, who lead the conservative movement walk on the trails blazed first by Phyllis Schlafly. Progressives understand this and therefore want to diminish her influence, even years after her death.

Any attack on the integrity of Phyllis Schlafly is, at its heart, an attack on the women who followed her. Women were attracted to her because she had the guts to stand up for her beliefs and the beliefs exuded by women who didn’t feel pressured to be something they didn’t want to be. Plus, she was always gracious and smiling. She modeled civility in dissent. She never called anyone a bad name and she never lost her composure. She used facts, not emotion, to win arguments. She carried herself in the exact opposite of what Hollywood is now trying to depict her as. They will, of course, highlight her strengths and portray them as weaknesses. But what they will do will backfire. She was always and forever grace under fire.

She stood in the line of social fire because she believed in her causes and believed that God gave her a purpose and a mission for her life. She wanted her life to matter and she wanted to make a difference. Also – and this is important for understanding her – Phyllis loved the fights and the battles. She loved every moment of the spotlight. Yes, she had an enormous ego and very little humility, but she also earned her own attention. She was never a victim and she believed that feminism taught women to be victims.

I learned from my mother that, no matter the odds, I could achieve. She taught me to stand up straight and to stand up for myself. She taught me never to be intimidated by anyone.

More importantly, my mom was proud of the “R” in Mrs. She absolutely enjoyed being a wife. She loved being Mrs. J. Fred Schlafly. She felt strongly that feminism and its empty promises were ruining the sacred bond between husband and wife. Phyllis Schlafly was Mrs. Schlafly and it is an honor to call her Mrs. America. She was our Mrs. America – representing women who considered their most important job to be a wife and mother.

I learned from my mother that, no matter the odds, I could achieve. I am often asked, “did your mother teach you how to cook?” Yes. and she taught me so much more: How to think, behave and write. She taught me to stand up straight and to stand up for myself. She taught me never to be intimidated by anyone – including herself. And I never was intimidated by my mother.

If there is a criticism that rings true, many people considered Phyllis herself to be very intimidating. True, she was always firm and confident in her convictions, which made some on the outside looking in, uneasy. But to those who knew her, she was never intimidating because she welcomed frank conversations. She was adept at mentoring and encouraging young women. She did not stand on ceremony but expected that everyone would call her “Phyllis.”

My mother’s life has and always will be a role model for women. She was not perfect, of course; she made mistakes, but she learned from her mistakes and she never let any misstep slow her down.

The most important trait I inhabited from her was grit and tenacity. Phyllis Schlafly was effective because she was committed, confident and firm. She never stopped fighting for our values and I am extremely honored to continue her historic work.

