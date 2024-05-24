‘The Perilous Fight’ is a battle for the future of the family and our nation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Our nation is in disarray — and it’s all because of the breakdown of the American family. Every time we turn on the news, we see more and more evidence for this claim. Hamas-supporting students are disrupting graduations, tearing up diplomas on stage, occupying campus spaces, defacing buildings and harassing Jewish students.

Our young people are suffering from historically high rates of depression and drug abuse, abandoning religion, identifying with LGBT lifestyles at historically high rates and so much more. And on top of it all, young couples aren’t even starting families and having children anymore, ushering in a population collapse that no nation can survive.

This is a direct result of the cultural attacks on the family as an institution. I wrote my latest book, "The Perilous Fight: Overcoming Our Culture’s War on the American Family," as a response to these things we see today.

In this book, I trace the left-wing attack on traditional values and the nuclear family — and I highlight the societal effects that come along with the family’s decline. Simply put, the family is the fundamental unit of society. As radical ideologues continue their attacks on the traditional family structure, we should only expect our society to continue to fall into disarray.

Here is an excerpt from the book that I think portrays this idea well:

"There is another war currently underway that threatens the vital values and ideals on which America was founded — another perilous fight. As in the days of 1814, the fate of America hangs in the balance of this war. Our nation hangs in the balance. Our sovereignty. We are facing an enemy who wishes to destroy us, not with rockets, bombs, or ballistics of any kind, but from within.

As was the case at the Battle of Baltimore, this war for America’s soul has narrowed to a specific field of engagement. Not Fort McHenry this time. Rather, the American family is under heavy bombardment and sustained attack. Our enemies have been chipping away at their target for decades, and they now believe the time is right for a full-scale assault."

How, exactly, do we as a people emerge victorious from this perilous fight? I go on to explain:

"The battle is real. The enemies against us are powerful. To win will take resolve and courage. It will take wisdom and conviction. It will take truth and hard work. It will take all of us, united. But there is no reason that we, the American people, cannot overcome the forces that want to tear us apart — no reason we cannot recognize that there is more that unites us than divides us."

If we are to be victorious in this pivotal battle, we must first turn to our faith for guidance and grace as we fight to reassert the very values that made us great — just as the generations before us did.

Our forefathers also faced seemingly insurmountable challenges, and our American story is a testament to the resilience of brave men and women who turned to God for guidance. Like those patriots who came before us, I too believe that America’s greatest stories are yet to be written — but it is up to us to stand up for our beliefs, restore our traditional values and triumph in this perilous fight.

