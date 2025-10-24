People are talking with 'AI Jesus.' But do they have a prayer?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

I recently saw an article on Fox Business about a new app that allows people to use an AI chatbot to talk with biblical figures such as Jesus or Moses. I don’t want to steal anyone’s joy, so if people are able to learn something from talking to AI Jesus, more power to them.

There are risks, though, in replacing God with computer programs. For one thing, AI programs sometimes hallucinate. Your conversation might take a strange turn when "Jesus" says something that’s just not true or makes up a Bible verse or reference that doesn’t exist.

Another risk with AI Jesus comes from replacing the living and true God with a false God. The Bible is pretty clear that we should pray to the real God, not to idols or pretenders. If we remember that AI Jesus is simply a tool to help some people learn about Jesus, then there’s probably no harm. If people start to confuse the heavenly God with an earthly app, spiritual danger is close at hand.

But there’s a bigger question: Why talk to AI Jesus when you can encounter real Jesus?

TEXT WITH JESUS APP DRAWS THOUSANDS AS CREATOR SAYS AI CAN HELP PEOPLE EXPLORE SCRIPTURE

The letter to the Ephesians, along with other books in the Bible, says that the church is the Body of Christ. All of us in the church together make up a body of which Jesus is the head. So, in a very real sense, if you want to meet Jesus, come to church!

If you have questions about Jesus, or if you want guidance for your life, you can just ask people in church. Instead of a lifeless chatbot, a living person will answer your questions and support you through uncertain times. And, as an added benefit, unlike AI programs, the church is filled with the Holy Spirit.

TEENS TURNING TO AI FOR LOVE AND COMFORT

It might be tempting to talk to AI Jesus as a way to encounter the Savior of the world. But there’s no such thing. If you want to meet the Savior, you can find him in the sacraments of the church.

I’m an Episcopal priest, and in our churches, every Sunday we share Holy Communion, in which Jesus Christ is made real for us in blessed bread and wine. Instead of pixels on a screen, you can see, touch, and taste the presence of Jesus when you join in the sacraments.

Now, it’s true that churches are never perfect. You might get some contradictory answers if you ask big questions in different places. That’s because churches are made up of people, and no person is perfect. All of us make mistakes sometimes. So, it shouldn’t be surprising that all churches get it wrong sometimes.

I’m not here to condemn AI Jesus. If you can grow in faith and love by using a chatbot, that’s great. However, I’m here to testify that you can meet the real Jesus among his followers — and encounter him in the scriptures and the sacraments of the church.

There’s beauty in that, however. One of the best things about churches is that you don’t have to be perfect. In fact, at least in the Episcopal Church and many others, you’ll be welcomed for who you are — imperfections and all. We can learn from one another in our successes and failures. You can experience true love even when you’ve messed up. AI Jesus, being a machine, can’t love you back.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

Now it could be said that AI Jesus is a tool to help you get to know scripture. Fortunately, we don’t need an intermediary. You can just read the Bible yourself! The four Gospels — Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John — tell the story of Jesus Christ. They are not long and complicated books. You could read any of them in a single sitting.

You might be left with questions, but you can be assured that a nearby church will help you untangle any mysteries. Even better, many churches have Bible studies where you can read scripture together with a group of other seekers. You’ll learn scripture in the company of new friends. That’s far better than interacting with a chatbot.

I’m not here to condemn AI Jesus. If you can grow in faith and love by using a chatbot, that’s great. However, I’m here to testify that you can meet the real Jesus among his followers — and encounter him in the scriptures and the sacraments of the church. The real Jesus can change your life.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Also, Christianity isn’t intended as a solo sport. To be a follower of Jesus is to spend time with others. In the Gospel of Matthew, Jesus teaches that when two or three people gather, he is there. The letter to the Hebrews teaches that we should "provoke" one another to love and good deeds, not neglecting to gather together.

So instead of using an app, why don’t you come to church and meet the real Jesus?

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM REV. SCOTT GUNN