Cathy Areu: Pelosi's SOTU "tear" against Trump proves who's really the boss

From voting to impeach a president to ripping up his speech, the first female Speaker of the House makes history while making a fool out of Trump.

It was the paper tear not heard, but seen, across the world. After the president of the United States delivered his 78-minute long State of the Union Address, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., went on a tear. Literally. Wearing a white suit to honor the 100th anniversary of women earning the right to vote, the first female leader of the House of Representatives became the first person to publicly rip up the president’s speech. Just when you thought she wasn’t at the top of her political game, Pelosi showed us that she, paper, and pantsuits are more powerful than ever.

At a time when political candidates are fighting to make their messages heard, read, and/or repeated, Pelosi has shown that she is a master at getting our attention. Instead of talking about the president’s speech, where he touted his economic policies and winning foreign trade agreements, all of us are talking about Pelosi’s blatant act of defiance.

PELOSI’S BURNS: FROM SOTU TEAR TO TITLE SNUB, SPEAKER THROWS SHADE AT TRUMP THROUGHOUT ADDRESS

You may say Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., knows how to make his supporters “feel the Bern.” And you may think that Trump has met his match with the savvy co-tweeter Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. But, when it comes to everything from headlines and GIFs, Pelosi has once again proven that she is truly the best politician in the modern U.S. history.

Sanders gave a rebuttal to the SOTU address. Yawn. AOC boycotted the State of the Union address. Yawn. (In 1999, Republican members of Congress boycotted President Bill Clinton, the first of two presidents to give a SOTU address during his own impeachment trial).

A few months ago, I begged Pelosi to not go forward with the impeachment process. I cited the lack of votes in the Senate. I reminded her that this is an election year, and impeachment would only distract from the Democratic message from our many presidential hopefuls vying for the White House.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION NEWSLETTER

But, today, I am proud of Pelosi for making headlines once again for standing by her strong convictions and reminding all Americans, and the world, that half of this country (according to recent Gallup polls) do not approve of our sitting president. About exactly half of our nation does not support Trump’s policies on the environment, immigration, women’s rights, and healthcare (to name a few).

Like Susan B. Anthony and the many strong historic female leaders who fought for the voiceless before her, Pelosi stood for what she believed in and made history by publicly ripping up Trump’s speech. While standing next to him. Bernie and AOC didn’t, and couldn’t, do that.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump won’t be impeached. But, thanks to the Pelosi, and the U.S. House of Representatives, Trump has a blemish on his record and legacy that is an embarrassment to any U.S. president. He is the third president of our country who was impeached by a branch of our government.

And he may go on a tear on Twitter to convince the world that he’s the best leader since Abraham Lincoln or George Washington after the GOP-led Senate acquits him on both articles of impeachment – one of obstruction of Congress and the other for abuse of power. But many of us just won’t believe him, because Pelosi tore up his message already. Literally.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE BY CATHY AREU