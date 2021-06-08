Dan Gainor: NYTimes defends editorial board member triggered by American flags – what will they do next?

Just days after Memorial Day, the left has decided that American flags are scary. Imagine how triggered they’ll be by Fourth of July.

Don’t take my word for it, take theirs. New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay (D-NYT) was freaked out after leaving the safe, lefty enclave of New York and going all the way to … Long Island. Because there are Trump voters there. With flags.

According to Gay, she "was really disturbed" by her visit. "I saw, you know, dozens and dozens of pickup trucks with explicatives [sic] against Joe Biden on the back of them, Trump flags, and in some cases just dozens of American flags, which is also just disturbing, because essentially the message was clear. This is my country. This is not your country. I own this."

Gay was whining about what MSNBC called "the Trump threat." And her goal was "how to separate Americanness, America, from whiteness."

NYT, MSNBC'S MARA GAY: 'DISTURBING' TO SEE 'DOZENS OF AMERICAN FLAGS' ON TRUCKS IN LONG ISLAND

This was the MSNBC version of what’s called the Critical Race Theory. It’s the kind of garbage the left is forcing down the throats of students and employees that makes racism part of every discussion — from sports to fashion to bird watching.

In the case of The Times, which Gay pretends is "not partisan," the claim is everything about our nation was founded in slavery. Here’s how the bogus 1619 Project frames it: "No aspect of the country that would be formed here has been untouched by the years of slavery that followed."

The goal of the 1619 Project is to "reframe American history" and come up with a new "national narrative"

Of course, America wasn’t founded in 1619. And the Constitution that followed when we were founded was intended to be changed to continually make our nation better. But if the left can redefine our founding as racist, every "aspect of the country" is also racist and needs to be overturned.

PROMINENT BLACK VOICES HIT NYT'S MARA GAY FOR PLAYING ‘RACE CARD’ AMID BACKLASH OVER AMERICAN FLAG COMMENTS

That’s what Gay and her Times comrades want.

They don’t tolerate opposition either. And opposing them naturally means you oppose "democracy." "Because, you know, the Trump voters who are not going to get onboard with democracy, they’re a minority. You can marginalize them, long-term. But if we don’t take the threat seriously, then I think we’re all in really bad shape," Gay said.

Nearly 75 million people are not exactly "a minority." It’s a sizable chunk of the voting population. And The Times and its staff don’t think any of them matter. Times writers can’t even visit the flyover country of Long Island without finding it foreign.

Gay even underscored her worldview, complaining about being criticized for her comment. "I see I’m being trolled with the American flag this morning. Trolling a Black journalist with the American flag is not the own some people think it is."

The Times PR department was determined to make things even worse. They violated The First ule of Holes: "if you find yourself in a hole, stop digging." The Times diggers claimed "editorial board member Mara Gay's comments on MSNBC have been irresponsibly taken out of context. Her argument was that Trump and many of his supporters have politicized the American flag. The attacks on her today are ill-informed and grounded in bad-faith."

Except the bad faith comes from Gay and her fellow propagandists. Her comments were straightforward, even though they were more overtly insane than most stuff in The Times. We saw them. We have the video. No matter how many times you watch it, she’s still bashing people for waving American flags.

Thankfully, not everyone see the world like Gay and The Times. Commentator Jason Whitlock recently launched a new project called Fearless. "The mission statement of the Fearless Project is simple: We're a digital media platform dedicated to promoting a culture of fearlessness, free speech, truth-seeking, and American patriotism."

Whitlock has been a controversial figure in the sports world because he’s African-American, Christian and pro-America. He made his mark speaking his mind in the sports world where that’s no longer tolerated.

Thankfully, Whitlock is as fearless as his new project. We all need to take our lesson from him and be fearless about our faith and our love of America as he is.

