Karol Markowicz: No lockdown for protests — so why keep businesses closed?
Remember COVID-19?
Owners of small businesses that have yet to open but are in danger of being smashed by rioters sure do.
TUCKER CARLSON: IS AMERICA BEING TORN APART BY A TOTAL, COMPLETE -- BUT PROVABLE -- LIE?
As Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo take turns making vague comments about the continued destruction, many small-business owners caught in limbo are asking: Why are crowds OK for protest but not anything else?
Our fearful leaders have no answer.
New York City is still a full five days away from entering Phase 1. This will open up only some industries, like construction and manufacturing and retail on a pickup basis only.
Many business owners are wondering if they’ll have a business left to open when their turn finally comes.
