Karol Markowicz: No lockdown for protests — so why keep businesses closed?

Remember COVID-19?

Owners of small businesses that have yet to open but are in danger of being smashed by rioters sure do.

TUCKER CARLSON: IS AMERICA BEING TORN APART BY A TOTAL, COMPLETE -- BUT PROVABLE -- LIE?

As Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo take turns making vague comments about the continued destruction, many small-business owners caught in limbo are asking: Why are crowds OK for protest but not anything else?

Our fearful leaders have no answer.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION NEWSLETTER

New York City is still a full five days away from entering Phase 1. This will open up only some industries, like construction and manufacturing and retail on a pickup basis only.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Many business owners are wondering if they’ll have a business left to open when their turn finally comes.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE REST OF THIS COLUMN IN THE NEW YORK POST

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE BY KAROL MARKOWICZ