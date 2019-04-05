New York Post: Democrats are rushing to repeat their 1972 disaster

It is uproariously entertaining to see the scurryings of the innumerable host of Democratic presidential candidates in what is already more of a lottery than a quest for the world’s greatest office.

It’s a stampede to (and over) the edge of the abyss of all who advocate open borders, 70 percent income taxes, the green terror, socialized medicine, legalized infanticide, reparations to Native and African-Americans, packing the Supreme Court and abolition of the Electoral College.

JOE BIDEN'S HUGS AND KISSES HAVE MADE HIM A PUNCHLINE, AND NO POLITICIAN CAN SURVIVE THAT

The charge to oblivion reminds me of 1972. That year, Sen. George McGovern was nominated on a platform that included a general income tax increase, the transportation by school buses of millions of children all around every metropolitan area to distant neighborhoods in search of “racially balanced” schools and a capitulation to North Vietnam.

As Nixon recounted to me, when McGovern finished his nomination acceptance speech in Miami, the president turned to his wife and said: “All our time in politics, we have fought the Democrats of Roosevelt, Truman, Stevenson, Jack, Lyndon and Hubert; all substantial and formidable men. How did that great party fall into the hands of such jerks?”

TO KEEP READING IN THE NEW YORK POST, CLICK HERE.