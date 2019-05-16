New York Post: All the reasons de Blasio’s 2020 presidential candidacy is a complete farce

New York’s own Mayor Bill de Blasio made it official Thursday, announcing his candidacy for president. Of the United States.

If you’re not laughing, then you don’t know Bill de Blasio like we know Bill de Blasio.

As the hometown paper and preferred foil, let us explain why Democrats across America shouldn’t waste time or money on this guy.

NEW YORK MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO TO ANNOUNCE 2020 WHITE HOUSE BID ON THURSDAY: SOURCE

He is both incompetent and crooked; oblivious and arrogant. He won his current job in a fluke election back in 2013, yet ever since has seemed certain that he’s destined to be a major national figure — despite falling on his face time after time.

It’s no coincidence that de Blasio was the only Democratic candidate with net negative approval ratings among fellow Democrats in a recent national poll. He has nothing interesting to say — at least, not if he’s telling the truth.

