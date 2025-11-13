New film leaves no doubt: Gavin Newsom, Karen Bass abandoned LA as it burned

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new documentary about the Palisades Fire of January shows California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass touring the Pacific Palisades as it burns behind them – with a contingent of Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters accompanying them instead of fighting the blaze.

The film, "Paradise Abandoned," scheduled for release in December, is a reminder that the Palisades Fire will continue to haunt Bass as she seeks re-election – and Newsom as he seeks the presidency.

Newsom addressed adoring crowds of Democrats in Houston over the weekend, even picking up a presidential endorsement or two, though he has not yet officially launched his campaign.

He is touting his success in passing Proposition 50 – which gerrymanders California’s congressional districts for Democrats’ benefit – as he casts himself as the leader of the party.

But victims of wildfires back home are openly threatening to tank Newsom’s political prospects unless he makes amends.

And any change may already be too late for residents who have been forced to sell their lots because of a lack of support from the state.

"Paradise Abandoned" claims authorities diverted firefighting resources during the fire, which burned over 36 square miles, destroyed nearly 7,000 structures and killed 12 people.

It notes that despite the fact that Pacific Palisades was situated in "a region of maximum fire risk" ahead of predicted extreme winds Jan. 7, not one additional fire truck was deployed to the area.

Residents are shown having slipped past roadblocks on the second day of the still-burning fire to find out what happened to their homes.

They discover many have burned, with few firefighters in sight.

"The response is so f---ing minimal," one says.

Meanwhile, the film notes, many fire trucks were stationed on the outer perimeter of the fire – or at a command post in a beach parking lot below the town, where they served as a backdrop for local officials to stage press conferences.

One resident recalls watching the Chase Bank building catch fire on the second day of the fire and burn completely through – while the governor and mayor toured the area.

"The mayor and the governor were in the middle of town, doing a news conference. And in the background, you see the Chase Bank building burning to the ground. They weren’t doing anything. The whole thing just burned right to the ground, with the mayor and the governor within a block of the place."

Newsom and Bass are seen flanked by firefighters.

"They weren’t doing anything," the resident says.