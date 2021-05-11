Dan Gainor: NBC races to drop Golden Globes over diversity, but MSNBC blasts Scott as 'token,' 'tap dancer'

If you want to watch "The Amazing Race," that’s on CBS. If you want to watch "The Amazing Race Hypocrites," that’s on NBC and its sister networks.

NBC just dumped next year’s broadcast of the Golden Globes over lack of diversity. It said the group running the event needs to "reform" because it doesn’t include a single Black member. That almost sounds like NBC cares about race, but it’s only a whitewash. Employees of the parent company NBCUniversal proved their bigotry and blasted African-American Sen. Tim Scott, R-SC, for daring to say "America is not a racist country."

The senator gave the memorable response to President Joe Biden’s April 28 speech. Scott was promptly attacked by the woke left, especially on MSNBC. Hosts and guests piled on, calling Scott a "token," a "clown," and a "tap dancer" with "a very partisan tone." One guest even defended using the term "Uncle Tim" though Scott had complained in his speech that the left calls him "Uncle Tom."

All this is typical for the far left that pretends members of a minority group only qualify if they celebrate liberal causes. And MSNBC was out to win that race.

Host Tiffany Cross delivered most of the worst comments, calling Scott a "stone fool." Cross described the senator as one of the "people Harriet Tubman would have left behind." She didn’t stop there. "And, sure, Tim Scott has spoken out about his encounters with law enforcement, and he co-sponsored the anti-lynching bill in the Senate, but there are two sides to every token, so thirsty for white approval."

Cross also noted how Scott was the "sole Black Republican in the Senate." That sounds like a good talking point until you realize Democrats have exactly one more than the GOP and he was just elected. Cross kept playing the race card, but it was the only card in her deck.

She even accused Scott of Stockholm Syndrome and defended the bogus history of The New York Times’ 1619 Project. "Just this week, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell asked Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to start scrapping the 1619 Project in schools because it would reorient the view of American history. Lucky for McConnell, he has his own tap dancer to try and reorient the view of America for him."

Sadly, Cross wasn’t the only one on her network doing the race to the bottom. MSNBC host Joy Reid slammed Scott: "I am shocked and a bit embarrassed for him."

NBC News Chief Washington Correspondent Andrea Mitchell said the senator’s speech "struck a very different tone, a very partisan tone." It’s unclear what speech she actually saw, but it wasn’t Scott’s.

Even "Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd went after Scott, pretending that his comment about America not being racist, jeopardized police reform." Left-leaning PBS White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor had to set Todd straight. She explained that, "President Biden, as well as Vice President Harris, echoed that statement. They don't believe America is a racist country." Alcindor said she didn’t think Scott’s statement would cause problems with bipartisan efforts to enact police reform.

Given all that hate for Scott, NBC canceling the Golden Globes is just virtue signaling. And the network has company. Stars like Tom Cruise and Scarlett Johansson have already joined Netflix, Amazon and others in cutting their ties with HFPA. Everyone wants to be a social justice warrior to fend off criticism.

Too bad NBC can’t really do that. It’s in the middle of an eight-year contract to run the awards and pays $60 million a year through 2026 for that privilege. Sixty million dollars and only 5.4 million people watched the 2021 show. That means more people were probably watching "Friends" reruns from the 1990s.

Given NBC’s penchant for racism, it could use all the "Friends" it could get.

