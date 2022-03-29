National Vietnam War Veterans Day is a time to recognize our guardians of honor

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It was 50 years ago that thousands of Vietnam veterans returned to a country they didn’t recognize—one of division, anger and apathy toward those who had risked their lives to serve. Sadly, for many, their homecoming story is one of hostility instead of honor, one of shame instead of respect.

March 29, 2022, marks the fifth anniversary of National Vietnam War Veterans Day, signed into law by President Donald J. Trump in 2017. While I’m grateful for this important annual observance, I believe that we can — and should — do even more to properly honor these soldiers. It’s time to give them the welcome home they deserve.

As an eight-year U.S. Army veteran who served two years in Iraq, I know that there’s nothing you dream about more when you’re in combat than the moment you’ll come home. For both our Vietnam veterans and my peers in Iraq, coming home was an experience that shaped the rest of our lives. However, our experiences could not have been more different.

Dave is a Vietnam veteran with whom I share a similar, yet dissimilar, story. After his sophomore year of college in 1966, the only thing Dave had on his mind was his football scholarship and becoming an art teacher and football coach. When he learned that he had been drafted, he was reluctant but proudly served his country for four years as military police in the Air Force. Later, he was selected by a commanding officer to spend 13 months in combat in Vietnam.

Seven thousand miles away from his original post, Dave found himself in new territory. As the helicopter sputtered over the lush jungle, Dave wiped the sweat from his brow and steadied himself. Usually, he monitored the ground radar system, but today, he was holding an M16 machine gun, serving as the door gunner on an urgent mission.

As bullets begin to fly toward his helicopter, Dave narrowed his focus on the task at hand. With his hands shaking and his throat dry, he focused on one thing: complete the mission. The helicopter was hit and shots were fired at Dave, but he and his squadron made it back to base alive.

When it was time to return to the United States, he was excited. While he knew that people had varying opinions on the war in Vietnam, nothing could have prepared him for what happened next.

Dave landed in Seattle, eager to finally have a hot shower. Instead, he found himself surrounded by people maliciously yelling at him and his fellow soldiers, calling them "baby killers," and spitting on them. Instead of offering applause, protesters threw full cans of beer, rotten food, and in some cases, animal blood at the weary soldiers. Dave was stunned. It wasn’t until that moment he realized not only were people against the war, but they were also against him.

While we can’t change what happened so many years ago, we can commit now to pursue ways to honor and advocate for these Vietnam veterans and join them in saying, "never again will we allow this to happen."

My story is a bit different. With dreams of becoming a rock star, during my time stationed in the Iraqi desert, I wrote song lyrics in my head. I also spent time wondering if I would ever see my family, friends or home country again.

When it was time to come home, I was excited to see my family, but I was also anxious. Having grown up in a military family, I knew that Vietnam vets had received scorn instead of accolades. I also knew that views on the war in Iraq were contentious.

My anxiety fled the moment I arrived on U.S. soil and saw 100 Vietnam veterans lined up shoulder to shoulder with American flags, cheering for me and welcoming me home. Their generous support enabled me to carry a sense of pride for my service and begin my healing journey.

For our Vietnam war veterans, this was not the case. They were met with disdain, shamed by our nation. Yet, these same soldiers rose up and said "never again will we allow this to happen" — and they guarded my welcome home. These men and women had every right to reject the very military they served but instead, they made a choice to ensure no veterans ever received the unwelcome they did. They chose to become the guardians of honor.

The disparity between my homecoming and Dave’s left an indelible mark on my heart. A deep gratitude and respect for those men took root in my heart that day and will forever inspire me to advocate for the esteem our veterans deserve.

The toll Vietnam took on our soldiers will never be fully understood by those who were not in the war. Some carry scars physically, others emotionally. Many of them carry both. While we can’t change what happened so many years ago, we can commit now to pursue ways to honor and advocate for these Vietnam veterans and join them in saying, "never again will we allow this to happen."

Two very different homecomings have taught me one important takeaway — gratitude. Like the guardians of honor I met the day I returned from war, today we can stand shoulder to shoulder, cheering our veterans on, protecting their honor and leading them back to wholeness.