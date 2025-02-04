My vote to ban TikTok was a mistake, here's what I've learned

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Admitting a mistake can be challenging for anybody, particularly for a politician. Today, I express my regret for voting to ban TikTok.

Nearly a year after casting my vote to ban TikTok, while also observing President Trump’s incredible success on the platform, I decided to create my own account. Since November, I’ve been far more effective at communicating with my district and sharing updates on legislation, current events, and newsworthy matters in Washington, DC.

TikTok has become a powerful campaign tool that enabled President Trump to reach younger generations across the political spectrum. TikTok has informed, inspired, and mobilized millions, particularly Gen Z, who played a decisive role in the 2024 election.

We cannot ignore this generation's impact. Gen Z and millennials are not just the future—they are the present, shaping the trajectory of our nation.

The Issue of Free Speech

A critical concern in today’s digital age is the erosion of free speech on social media. Before Elon's takeover of Twitter, now X, platforms like META and Twitter censored Americans who dared think differently than Silicon Valley’s fact-checkers under the guise of combating "misinformation."

So-called fact-checkers suppress or remove posts that express dissenting opinions. Accounts are demonetized and even banned. Their compliance with government overreach, often cloaked in political favoritism, is alarming.

In a letter to the House Judiciary Committee last year, META CEO Mark Zuckerberg noted that the White House "repeatedly requested" Facebook to remove "certain content." In 2022, Elon Musk released the Twitter Files after acquiring Twitter, which included documents from the previous CEO, Jack Dorsey, that outlined Twitter's content censorship actions based on recommendations from the Biden administration.

What About META?

META has suppressed, suspended, and banned accounts simply for asking questions. Questions such as: Are face masks effective in dealing with COVID-19? Is the vaccine safe? Is Hunter Biden’s laptop real? Is my vote being counted? These simple questions needed answers, but asking them before could have led to account suspension or termination.

META has demonstrated significant political bias against Donald Trump and conservatives while promoting liberal agendas for years. For example, META amplified false narratives like RussiaGate, which were wholly debunked and censored authenticated news like Hunter Biden’s laptop story. This same social media giant also suspended President Trump’s account.

Mark Zuckerberg’s minimal contributions to President Trump’s Inaugural Committee do not disguise the reality that his platform frequently suppressed America First voices. Symbolic gestures do not hide META’s years of censorship and bias.

Banning TikTok will only strengthen META’s position, which poses a dangerous threat to free speech.

Addressing the TikTok Debate

I understand the concerns surrounding TikTok as a Chinese-owned platform and the potential risks associated with foreign access to American data. I condemn foreign interference in our digital infrastructure. However, we must confront an uncomfortable truth: our government has also collected personal data on its citizens. FBI Director Wray admitted to Congress that his agency abused its powers to spy on Americans over 250,000 times. No government—foreign or domestic—should have unrestricted access to the private data of its people.

To cite one glaring hypocrisy, the same Biden administration that decried TikTok’s ownership also allowed a Chinese spy balloon to traverse our country over our military bases unimpeded. Additionally, the US federal government still allows CCP nationals to purchase farmland around our military installations. Why are we prioritizing the ban of TikTok while neglecting overt national security breaches?

A Pragmatic Solution

To solve TikTok’s dilemma, President Trump proposed that an American company purchase the platform, with half of the company’s value allocated to the United States, in exchange for the necessary permits. This approach secures the platform’s ownership and ensures economic benefits for our nation. It is a solution that balances innovation with security.

Defending Free Expression

For conservatives who believe in a strong America, platforms like TikTok and X remain vital spaces for free speech. Time and again, radical left-leaning media have manipulated access to information and suppressed viewpoints they disagree with. This cannot continue. We must break this cycle of censorship and ensure that every American has the right to express their beliefs without fear of being silenced or "canceled."

I fought for an America where free expression thrives—a nation where the marketplace of ideas is open to all. This is a fundamental right enshrined in our Constitution.

A Change of Heart

With this in mind, I have changed my position on banning TikTok. My vote was a mistake, but I am committed to learning from it. As leaders, we must adapt to the realities of the modern world, recognizing that platforms like TikTok are not merely distractions, but potent tools for communication, activism, and education.