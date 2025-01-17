TikTok influencers mourn platform, break down in tears after Supreme Court ruling: 'F--k this country'

TikTok influencers are mourning the impending shutdown of the popular Chinese-owned social media platform after the Supreme Court upheld a law to ban the application if it is not sold in the United States.

A popular voice on the app, Emily Senn, broke down in tears after hearing the news and said she would "never forgive" the U.S. government for its actions against TikTok.

"I'm never going to trust you ever again because you just, like that, took away millions of people's income and livelihood and who does that?" she asked Friday morning.

Senn, who lost her job as a cruise ship singer during the pandemic, said TikTok has helped support her financially and gave her a sense of community over the last three years.

Madilynn Cameron, who has amassed over 1 million followers on TikTok and signed a petition to save the platform, asked her followers to remain "calm and hopeful" that President Biden or President-elect Donald Trump would intervene.

"We are a laughingstock to other countries," she said. "Do you understand that? Everyone mocks us."

Many other popular accounts were devastated and angry about the news.

Popular social media star and content creator Kelsey Pumel released a video on Friday titled "Goodbye freedom of speech," in which she questioned the government's priorities.

"I just still can't get over the fact that the government literally cares more about an app that hasn't proven to pose any of the threats that our country claims it does over kids literally being unalived [sic] at school, the healthcare epidemic, not being able to afford housing, the homeless population. You know, whatever. F--- this country," she said.

Podcast host and influencer Alex Pearlman appeared flustered by the Supreme Court's unanimous decision.

"Y'all can't agree that kids shouldn't be shot in school. Y'all can't agree that women should have healthcare," he shouted. ‘Y’all can't agree that we should have healthcare. Y'all can't agree on f---ing cops not being allowed to just f---ing kill people with impunity. But a TikTok ban? Y'all lined up and said, what's this about? The Chinese? Yo f--- them mother---ers."

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld a federal law that would ban TikTok if it is not sold just two days before the bipartisan divestiture law is slated to take effect.

"There is no doubt that, for more than 170 million Americans, TikTok offers a distinctive and expansive outlet for expression, means of engagement, and source of community," the court wrote in the unsigned ruling. "But Congress has determined that divestiture is necessary to address its well-supported national security concerns regarding TikTok's data collection practices and relationship with a foreign adversary."

"For the foregoing reasons, we conclude that the challenged provisions do not violate petitioners' First Amendment rights. The judgment of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit is affirmed."

There were no noted dissents.

The decision comes at a time when President-elect Trump has signaled apparent support for the app in recent months.

Fox News’ Breanne Deppisch contributed to this report.