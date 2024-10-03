It's the most repeated command in the Bible and it will bring you closer to God

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The most repeated command in the Bible is some version of "fear not!" It sounds great in theory, but let’s be honest, how can God expect us to not live in fear when everything around us feels so out-of-control? Hurricane devastation. Israel under attack. Election rage. Port strikes. Record rates of depression and anxiety. Lord have mercy.

In Isaiah 40:11, God commands, "Don’t panic. I’m with you. There’s no need to fear for I’m your God. I’ll give you strength. I’ll help you. I’ll hold you steady, keep a firm grip on you." (MSG Bible translation)

When God commands something, such as fear not, we can count on three things: It’s for good reason, it’s for our good, and it brings Him glory.

In Isaiah 40:11, God is speaking specifically to Israel who is aware of all the danger around her, and it is only through God’s promise of His presence that fear loses its paralyzing power over her.

We are not Israel, and our dangers are different, but the promise is the same and still holds true for us today.

God says there is no need to fear, not because everything is fine, but because "I’m your God."

God is showing us how functioning out of fear gets us nowhere. And could it be possible that our fear tells God we don’t trust Him? What does our panic express? Do we actually believe that we care more than God does about seeing love come down and His will be done?

The One who says "I’m with you" is Almighty God. He is the judge of all nations and the ruler of all rulers. He reigns over all things. He is the alpha and omega, the beginning and the end. He is the one who has already won the victory over evil and death. This is the One who says, "I’m with you!"

Because He is all these things, and because He is with you in all things, He can therefore command you "do not fear." We can "fear not" in all that we face because He is present in it. And He will ultimately prevail over it.

Those who have put their hope in Christ do not need to be panic people. We are given the supernatural peace to prevail in times that are terrifying and disheartening, because we know who wins in the end.

Until then, we act justly, love mercy and walk humbly. We call out evil and share the gospel. And then we do that thing we typically resist because we don’t appreciate the gift that it is: We humbly repent. We draw closer to God.

For God Himself said, "Then if my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sins and restore their land." (2 Chron 7:14)

The secret to living fearless in this fallen world isn’t putting your head in the sand and hoping it will all turn out OK. The secret to fearless living is believing that God is who He says He is and is able to do what He says He can do! It’s drawing on the assurance of His presence because His presence is our confidence. His presence empowers us to "fear not." His presence is peace. And panic loses its power in His presence.

And when "fear not" feels impossible, let us call to mind His promise: "’I will never leave you nor forsake you.’ So, we may boldly say, ‘The Lord is my Helper. I will not fear. What can man to do me.’" (Heb 3:5)

Draw closer to God for your courage and pray fervently for His will to be done on Earth as it is in heaven.