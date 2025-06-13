MIKE POMPEO: Israel’s strikes on Iran are righteous and the whole world is benefitting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Israel’s strikes on Iran are as righteous as they are daring. As I write this, the Israeli Defense Forces are conducting precision operations that have already degraded Iran's nuclear infrastructure and eliminated key figures in their military hierarchy.

These attacks aren’t just justified – they’re absolutely necessary.

Prime Minister Netanyahu has indicated that Israel is prepared for sustained operations lasting days or weeks. With intelligence suggesting the Islamic Republic is close to acquiring nuclear capabilities, waiting to act is not an option. Israel understands that their very survival is at stake, and is acting accordingly.

Their fight is America’s – and the free world’s – fight. President Donald Trump is absolutely right to make it clear to the Iranians that America isn’t playing their game anymore. The United States, our Gulf allies, and all countries that seek a free, peaceful, and prosperous future must unite in opposition to the Iranian regime and in support of Israel’s objectives.

Since the 1979 Revolution, the Islamic Republic has remained dedicated to the destruction of Israel, and has never hidden its genocidal intentions towards the world’s only Jewish state. It’s why the regime has surrounded Israel with a ring of terrorist proxies, and carried out terrorist attacks against Israelis and Jews around the world. It’s why Iran has bankrolled terrorist proxies like Hamas, culminating in the atrocities of October 7, 2023. And it’s why Iran directly struck Israel with drones and ballistic missiles last year.

Yet as we all know, hatred of America and the free world in general has also always been this regime’s defining purpose. Hundreds of Americans have died because of Iranian-backed terrorism. Through its proxies and its alliances, the Islamic Republic has sought to undermine American interests whenever and wherever possible. If the regime acquires nuclear weapons, it won’t just threaten Israel – it will hold the entire world hostage and trigger a regional arms race that will make the Cold War look like child’s play.

Given these realities, how could anyone doubt that America’s and Israel’s interests are one-in-the-same?

Israel has already dealt the Iranian regime a devastating blow – but they cannot stop here. Thanks to the incredible achievements of the IDF since the attacks of October 7th, the Islamic Republic is at its weakest in decades. Even before yesterday’s strikes, Israel had eliminated key Iranian commanders, decimated Hamas and Hezbollah, and systematically dismantled Iran's air defenses. They have the momentum, and momentum in warfare is everything.

A few reminders to the critics accusing Israel of starting World War III. Israel didn’t start this, Iran did. And history shows us that Iran is most dangerous when the West shows weakness, not when we have shown strength. During my time in the first Trump administration, the same people predicting disaster today said the sky was falling when we moved the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem; and when America recognized the Golan Heights as a rightful part of Israel; and when we took out IRGC Quds Force Commander Qassem Soleimani. Their predictions never came to pass – instead, thanks to President Trump’s decisive leadership, we were able to restore deterrence.

In both yesterday’s strikes and throughout its war on Hamas and its backers in Tehran, Israel has consistently defied expectations of its capabilities. But to maintain the pressure on Iran and ensure that the regime’s nuclear ambitions are – at a minimum – set back by decades, they will need the support of America and of the Gulf Arab states.

This backing may take a number of forms, and does not necessarily need to be public. For the Gulf States in particular, their support will likely have to be quiet - but there is no doubt at all that these countries share Israel’s objective of neutralizing the threat from Iran.

There is also a critical opportunity to take advantage of the Islamic Republic’s clear domestic weakness. Israel could not have achieved these kinds of tactical successes without significant cooperation from inside Iran itself. Given the ongoing popular dissatisfaction with the regime and recurrent bouts of unrest, this suggests a serious problem for the regime’s internal position.

Iranians want a future of peace and prosperity - not perpetual war and ever-increasing isolation. The regime knows how unpopular it is, which is why it has devoted such resources to crushing dissent. The Iranian people now have a real opportunity to push for leaders that can deliver this – and the free world should support that aspiration.

The world is safer today because of Israel’s actions. If they succeed in their mission, future generations will owe them an enormous debt of gratitude. America's choice is simple: Stand with our democratic ally as they defend themselves and advance our shared interests, or watch as Iran grows stronger and more dangerous. I know what side I’m on.