MIKE DAVIS: Justice is coming for perpetrators of Arctic Frost

Staggering revelations came out this week concerning Operation Arctic Frost, the Biden Justice Department’s weaponization campaign against Republicans predicated on the non-crime of objecting to a presidential election.

Democrats lodged similar objections in 1969, 2001, 2005 and, most infamously, in 2017 when they cited the discredited Steele Dossier to attempt to overturn President Trump’s victory. Yet, none faced charges. Objecting to electors is protected by the First Amendment and the Electoral Count Act of 1887. It was eminently reasonable for Members of Congress—the arbiters of whether to certify election results—to lodge inquiries about the fairness of the 2020 election.

There is no evidence that the Arctic Frost targets participated in any crimes that occurred at the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. Still, Biden Attorney General Merrick Garland, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, former FBI Director Christopher Wray, and Special Counsel Jack Smith went on a fishing expedition targeting President Trump, his aides, the Republican Attorneys General Association, Members of both chambers of Congress, and many other Trump allies.

Thanks to the stellar leadership of FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley—an oversight bulldog for more than half a century—was able to deliver a powerful presentation to the media that detailed the horrific abuse of power by the Biden administration. For no valid reason, Jack Smith and his henchmen sought phone records for nine senators, all Republicans.

Even more alarmingly, Smith subpoenaed AT&T to tap the office line of Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas. AT&T declined to do so on the advice of counsel but could not disclose Smith’s astonishing request thanks to an order from radical D.C. Obama Judge James Boasberg. Boasberg preposterously asserted that disclosure could lead to evidence destruction and witness intimidation. As former top Senate attorney Michael Fragoso pointed out, Boasberg’s secret snooping likely violated a clear federal statute that requires disclosure to the Senate when spying on a senator.

Boasberg deserved impeachment even prior to this revelation based on his grossly irresponsible order to turn planes full of Tren de Aragua terrorists around while they were flying over the ocean, lawlessly exposing an ongoing military operation and endangering American and allied lives. The House more than ever needs to impeach this renegade judge.

People are understandably outraged at the Democrats’ weaponization of law enforcement, and many are upset that, in their view, not enough is being done. This sentiment ignores the reality of our legal system. Earlier this month, Miami U.S. Attorney Jason Reding Quiñones sought and obtained permission to empanel two new grand juries in January—including in Fort Pierce, Florida. It takes several months to prepare for a grand jury because prospective grand jurors need sufficient notice to respond to summonses. Anyone who has received a jury duty summons understands this process. Hopefully, this grand jury will investigate the unprecedented Mar-a-Lago raid as part of a broader probe into a conspiracy against the rights of President Trump, his aides, and his allies pursuant to 18 U.S.C. § 241.

Criminal charges also are time-consuming because defendants can delay the process. Former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Leticia James, for instance, have moved to dismiss their charges on the grounds of vindictive prosecution. They also claim that Lindsey Halligan, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, is serving pursuant to a constitutionally invalid appointment. If the leftist judge rules in their favor, the government will appeal, but this is time-consuming, especially if the case reaches the Supreme Court. Jack Smith tried to rush President Trump’s D.C. criminal case to trial, attempting to bypass the D.C. Circuit during the appeal of the presidential immunity issue. The Supreme Court rightly rebuffed Smith’s politically-motivated effort, and Smith’s blatant attempt to rush provided plenty of ammunition for his critics. As one federal judge wisely summarized the right course of action in criminal cases, it is better to do it right than to do it twice.

Patel and Bongino are not sitting on the sidelines while the criminal process plays out under the superb leadership of Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. Over ten ringleaders and more than five case agents involved in the Arctic Frost case have been fired so far. Many of these agents, such as Walter Giardina, are suing over their terminations. These suits will take time to play out, as will more firings.

Patel and Bongino have done far more than investigate weaponization. Congress had been demanding documents concerning the shooting that nearly killed House Majority Leader Steve Scalise and more than a dozen other lawmakers by a deranged Bernie Sanders supporter nearly a decade ago. Shortly after assuming office, Patel and Bongino delivered the documents. The FBI also has been at the forefront of drug seizures, taking enough fentanyl off the streets to kill 127 million innocent Americans. The government also has seized more than 190,000 kilos of cocaine and more than 8,000 kilos of methamphetamine. In addition, the Trump administration has taken more than 6,000 illegal weapons off of our streets. Violent crime arrests are up 100%, and gang arrests are up over 200%. Arrests of child predators are up 10%, and human trafficking arrests are up 15%. Four of the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted have been captured; no captures occurred in 2024.

Justice is coming for those responsible for the lawfare; Bondi, Blanche, Patel, and Bongino are working diligently to make it happen. They were the targets of the weaponization they are investigating; they have no reason to drag their feet in exposing it and holding its architects accountable. Patience is a virtue, and the coming justice for the individuals who engaged in Republic-ending lawfare surely will be worth the wait. We will make sure of it.