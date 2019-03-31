Michael Goodwin: Why should Trump have to be humble after the Mueller report?

Soon after news broke that special counsel Robert Mueller found no Russia collusion, media types began offering their idea of an olive branch to President Trump. It generally came in the form of advice that he try to “heal” the nation.

One writer encouraged the president to give an Oval Office address in which he is “contrite, humble and authentic in tone” and use it to ask the public “for a new opportunity to be president of all Americans.”

Allow me to go out on a limb with a prediction: Hell will freeze over first. There might be an Oval Office speech, but it won’t be contrite and humble, nor should it be.

Trump is an innocent man who was outrageously framed by political enemies, including some in the Obama White House, the FBI and the Justice Department. Instead of begging forgiveness, he is entitled to feel just as Bill Clinton did after his many brushes with political death, that “whatever doesn’t kill me makes me stronger.”

Democrats and the media tried to kill Trump, and because they failed, he is in a stronger position than ever.

