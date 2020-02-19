Michael Goodwin: Why Mike Bloomberg is already pandering to the left

The debates among Democrats running for president have been noteworthy for all the wrong reasons. Most have been as exciting as watching paint dry, and the lackluster face-offs have produced an inconclusive muddle.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

Heart be still, change is coming. The news that Michael Bloomberg has qualified and will join Wednesday night’s debate in Las Vegas is guaranteed to make for sharper contrasts.

EX-NBA GREAT TIM DUNCAN ENDORSES BLOOMBERG FOR PRESIDENT

Not because Bloomberg is a dynamic debater, which he’s not. Rather, his rapid rise in the polls will make him the favorite target of the five other contenders on the stage.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They will hit him and hit him again because they must. His ascent is a threat to each of them, and unless they at least manage to raise doubts about him, most will find their support and money tanking, forcing them to the exits.

Start with former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., both of whom already are sucking wind and cannot afford to be bystanders. Taking on Bloomberg is essential if they hope to earn a second look and stop their death spirals.

CLICK HERE TO CONTINUE READING MICHAEL GOODWIN'S COLUMN IN THE NEW YORK POST

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM MICHAEL GOODWIN