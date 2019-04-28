Michael Goodwin: The Democrats can’t let go of their Big Lie about Trump

No doubt you’ve heard a Democrat or two declare that President Trump is a “threat to our democracy.” Joe Biden used his campaign launch to up the ante, saying that the 2020 election is a “battle for the soul” of America and warning that if Trump gets a second term, “he will forever and fundamentally alter the character of this nation.”

Ho hum. The suggestion that the president is the personification of evil and is destroying all that makes America exceptional has become so routine that it’s easy to ignore it. In fact, it’s an ­extraordinary charge, even for our nasty, turbulent times.

More remarkable, the charge and related talking points continue to thrive on the left despite the lack of facts to support them. Indeed, special counsel Robert Mueller shredded the heart of the wildest accusations — that Trump conspired with Russia to steal the 2016 election.

So the collusion charge was a Big Lie, but it’s a lie that won’t die. A trip down memory lane shows how we got to this perilous place.

The third and final presidential debate, on Oct. 19, 2016, was notable primarily because Trump refused to say he would accept the election results, arguing they might be rigged against him.

