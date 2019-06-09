Michael Goodwin: Nancy Pelosi needs to stop her endless war against Trump

Chalk this one up to "everything is relative." Someone who admires Nancy Pelosi and talks to her regularly assures me that, "She’s not one of the crazies."

The praise, such as it was, aimed to persuade me that the Speaker is not off the rails like the Democratic lynch mob forming in the House.

That’s good to hear, but then why does Pelosi keep talking as if she’s in a banana republic? Doesn’t she realize she’s playing a dangerous game guaranteed to tear America further apart and spark a tit-for-tat escalation?

Twice in recent weeks she jacked up the temperature on the crazies’ obsession with impeaching President Trump. First she accused him of engaging in a criminal "coverup" and then said she didn’t favor impeachment, she favored putting Trump "in prison."

In neither case did Pelosi detail what crimes the president of the United States committed that constituted a coverup or would be worthy of prison. It’s also significant that she made both comments after the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report that found no collusion and offered no conclusion on obstruction, with the attorney general ruling that there was no obstruction.

