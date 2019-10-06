Michael Goodwin: ‘Groundhog Day’ Dems and media keep spinning same anti-Trump narrative

On the same day, The New York Times editorial page and The New Yorker magazine used the same word to reach the same conclusion: Both declared that President Trump was self-impeaching.

They insisted the president’s public invitation for China as well as Ukraine to investigate Joe and Hunter Biden was making it easier for Democrats to draw up impeachment articles. Both publications were horrified at Trump’s gall, with The New Yorker lamenting his lack of “restraints” and the Times bemoaning his “assault on democratic norms.”

Naughty boy, tsk, tsk.

My point is not to suggest that the erudite newspaper and the even more erudite magazine are word-challenged. Far from it.

Rather, they are thought-challenged. When it comes to Trump, neither has had a new thought in four years.

Their “Groundhog Day” is that a brash billionaire comes down an escalator with his third wife in a glitzy Manhattan high-rise with his name on it and has the nerve to say he’s going to be president. They ridiculed him then and, nearly three years into his presidency, they’re still ridiculing him.

Nov. 8, 2016, is their nightmare that never ends. Blinded by hatred, they don’t try to hide their contempt for him and his supporters.

None of this would matter if two elite publications were shouting in the wilderness. In fact, the Times and The New Yorker very much reflect — and help shape — the mindset of the Democratic Party.

As such, they illustrate how far anti-Trumpers have strayed into the impeachment wilderness.

