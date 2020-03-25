Michael Goodwin: Easter resurrection from coronavirus? A hope for rebirth of the economy

Last Sunday morning, a friend wise in the ways of things both political and economic offered a thought. The next big decision for the White House, he said, would be how and when to get the country back to work. Otherwise, the economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak would be too deep and painful to bear.

Fortunately, President Trump already was thinking along those lines. Late that night, he tweeted in all caps that “WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF” and promised to reassess the federal guidelines at the end of the established 15-day period.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION NEWSLETTER

By Tuesday, the idea had evolved into a plan, with Trump suddenly announcing a goal of an Easter resurrection for the economy, meaning April 12.

YOO AND DHILLON: FEDERALISM VS. CORONAVIRUS — WHO HAS THE POWER TO FIGHT PANDEMIC?

“I would love to have the country opened up and raring to go by Easter,” the president said during a remarkable Fox News virtual town hall from the Rose Garden.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We have to put the country to work,” he said, adding that otherwise, the nation might end up “in a massive recession.”

Goldilocks liked her porridge “neither too hot nor too cold” and Trump aims to strike a similar commonsense balance.

CLICK HERE TO CONTINUE READING MICHAEL GOODWIN'S COLUMN IN THE NEW YORK POST

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM MICHAEL GOODWIN