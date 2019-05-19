Michael Goodwin: Does NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio really think it’s a good idea to run on his record?

Once a Putz, always a Putz.

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s announcement that he’s running for president was perfect in one regard: It accurately — and inadvertently — captured who he is.

A lazy faker, a race and class warrior and a problem for those he claims to help.

He came prepared for his big day with two messages. One, he’s for “working people,” a phrase he used repeatedly because he’s trying to convince voters of something that’s not true.

As New Yorkers know, de Blasio’s tax-and-spend, spend, spend regime has contributed to the stratospheric cost of living here, which penalizes the poor and drives the middle class to the ­exits.

