RNC Chairwoman McDaniel: Election 2020 – Here's how GOP minority engagement plan expanded our big tent

President Donald Trump has changed the face, the base and the trajectory of the Republican Party forever and that is a really good thing.

Today, we are even more diverse, our big tent has expanded, and I welcome each and every new voter into their new home within the GOP.

As Republican National Committee Chairwoman I made the decision to follow the president’s lead on expanding minority voter engagement because I knew it would be sincere, effective and supported by our state parties.

President Trump understood that in 2020 we had a strong case to make and needed to actively campaign for the votes of those who hadn’t traditionally supported Republicans in the past.

The president worked in a bipartisan manner to get things done, solve problems and provide solutions for the socio-economic empowerment for all Americans.

Take our increased emphasis on Black voter engagement as a case in point. We launched a multi-million-dollar comprehensive Black engagement strategy, that included paid canvassing and it worked. We invested in 15 Black Voices for Trump Community Centers in Michigan, Georgia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Wisconsin, and Florida. We hired full-time staff in each of these states to work as our Black Voices for Trump Community Engagement Coordinators.

Back in 2016, President Trumped earned 8 percent of the Black vote, which was better than our previous two Republican nominees. According to 2020 exit polling, President Trump boosted his support from Black voters to 12 percent and more than doubled his support with Black women to 9 percent. It wasn’t just our Party’s increased emphasis on voter engagement that increased these numbers – it was also President Trump’s bold policies and accomplishments.

Supporting HBCUs, school choice, criminal justice and licensure reform, lowering taxes and reducing regulations on small businesses coupled with his Black Economic Empowerment Platinum Plan for the second term truly made an impact.

The mission was clear: take the message of the GOP and President Trump’s accomplishments everywhere. The RNC worked aggressively to amplify the president’s message with Black voters. We hired staff devoted exclusively to engaging daily with Black media outlets and journalists, resulting in 2,000 media bookings. We also ran ads in Black newspapers nationwide.

The RNC highlighted our impressive group of Black Republican candidates for Congress and I am proud to see Byron Donalds (FL-19) and Burgess Owens (UT-04) on their way to the U.S. House of Representatives, along with numerous other Black Republicans who won their down ballot races.

Our Party’s successful efforts to make inroads with minority voters this election cycle was not limited to the Black community. In fact, President Trump earned the highest share of all minority votes for a Republican since 1960, and our improved standing with Hispanic and Asian-American voters was a big reason why.

The RNC backed up President Trump’s winning record for Hispanic American economic empowerment and standing up to socialism with a historic outreach effort. This included opening 17 Latino Voices for Trump community centers and booking more than 1,300 interviews for RNC officials and surrogates on Hispanic TV and radio stations across the country. While Democrats showed up in the waning days of the campaign cycle, Republicans had made the effort to engage in these communities for years.

We worked hard to earn the Latino vote this election cycle, and it paid off. President Trump significantly increased his support among Latinos compared to 2016. Our efforts helped propel several Hispanic Americans to victory in Congress, including two flipped Districts in the Miami-area.

Our Party’s efforts to expand our base of support this cycle also extended to Asian-Pacific Americans, the fastest-growing demographic group in the country. President Trump made significant inroads with Asian-Americans in 2020, and we are proud that Young Kim and Michelle Steel made history as the first Korean-American Republican women elected to Congress.

2020 proved that President Trump’s America-First policies connected with voters who are tired of being taken for granted, overlooked, talked down to and not taken seriously. For many minority voters let down by the decades of failed leadership by local Democrat leaders, they found a champion in our president who kept his promises, and they will continue to find a Party who welcomes them and fights for them.

The integrity of our elections is critically important. As we work to protect the vote and ensure that every legal vote is counted, I am incredibly proud of the results we have seen thus far in the expansion of our GOP base and the increased diversity of our voters and elected officials.

The data shows our hard work and smart investments in engagement made a major impact. Our team executed the greatest minority engagement plan in modern political history.

As the RNC Chairwoman, it was my honor to be a part of laying the foundation for what I believe to be a Republican renaissance. Under the inclusive leadership of President Donald J. Trump, we are just getting started, and the best is yet to come.

