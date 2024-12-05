Biden’s three biggest lies about his family’s shady business dealings

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Joe Biden lied from start to finish about his family’s influence-peddling racket. He recently issued a sweeping pardon to his son, Hunter Biden, contradicting his repeated assurances that he would not interfere. This pardon may be one of the most comprehensive in U.S. history, encompassing over a decade of corruption. While some have drawn parallels between this pardon and President Gerald Ford’s pardon of former President Richard Nixon, the comparison falls short. Ford aimed to heal a divided nation; Biden is shielding himself and his family from accountability.

Unlike the corporate media and Democrats, who sought to shield Biden until his political future was doomed, observers of the Biden crime family’s corrupt practices are unsurprised by this latest contradiction. Biden’s claim that he would not pardon Hunter Biden is part of a broader pattern of deception regarding his family’s business dealings in order to conceal his involvement.

At the start of this Congress, the House Oversight and Accountability Committee launched an investigation into Joe Biden’s involvement in his family’s business dealings. Despite stonewalling from the Biden administration, we followed the Bidens’ money trail, exposing the 20 shell companies they set up to hide the shady foreign payments they received, all with Joe Biden at the center of the family business.

Our investigation has exposed how Joe Biden lied repeatedly about his involvement in these schemes that enriched the Bidens to the tune of tens of millions of dollars. Here are some of the biggest lies that we exposed during our investigation.

1. Hunter Biden laptop as Russian disinformation

In October 2020, days before the presidential election, the Biden campaign and now Secretary of State Antony Blinken, orchestrated a misinformation campaign to discredit the contents of Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop, including evidence of Joe Biden’s involvement in his influence-peddling schemes.

These disgraced 51 former intelligence officials claimed the laptop contained all the hallmarks of Russian disinformation, and Joe Biden parroted their claim during the 2020 presidential debate. Twitter removed the New York Post’s article about the laptop, even though former Twitter executives admitted before our committee that it did not violate the platform's policies.

We now know from the testimony of IRS whistleblower, Gary Shapley, that the FBI verified the authenticity of Hunter Biden’s laptop in November 2019. Special Counsel David Weiss, who led the federal criminal investigation into Hunter Biden, also used the laptop as evidence in court.

2. ‘I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings’

Biden repeatedly claimed he never discussed his son’s business dealings. However, evidence uncovered during our investigation contradicts this assertion. Evidence obtained by our committee reveals then-Vice President Biden spoke, dined or had coffee with nearly all of Hunter Biden’s foreign business associates.

Devon Archer, a Biden family associate, confirmed during a transcribed interview that when Joe Biden was Vice President, Joe Biden variously dined with Russian oligarch Yelena Baturina, Kazakhstani oligarch Kenes Rakishev, and Burisma’s corporate secretary Vadym Pozharsky at Café Milano in Washington, D.C.

These dinners occurred as the foreign nationals or their affiliated entities were collectively paying Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, millions of dollars. Then-Vice President Joe Biden also met with Jonathan Li, a Chinese national who was Hunter Biden’s associate, and wrote a college letter of recommendation for his daughter. Even when presented with this evidence, President Biden continued to lie to the American people.

Rob Walker, a Biden family associate who was involved in the Biden’s dealings with Chinese and Romanian entities, confirmed during a transcribed interview that Joe Biden met with the now-missing Chairman of CEFC Ye Jianming as Hunter Biden and his associates received $3 million from a Chinese entity CEFC controlled.

Jason Galanis, another Biden family business associate, testified that Hunter Biden put his father on speakerphone with Yelena Baturina. Joe Biden ended the call by stating, "Ok then, you be good to my boy." A few days later, Baturina committed to a "hard order" of $10-20 million to an entity benefitting Hunter Biden.

3. "My son has not made money … in China"

During the 2020 presidential election, President Biden told the American people that his son did not make money in China. However, our investigation has uncovered that Hunter Biden and other Biden family members received millions from China for unknown services.

Additionally, we traced how $40,000 in Chinese money landed in Joe Biden’s personal bank account. When confronted with the fact that his family did indeed receive money from China, President Biden lied again and said it was not true that his family received money from China.

As the truth came out during our investigation, the Biden camp tried to move the goalposts from Joe "never spoke" with his son about his business dealings to "the president was never in business with his son." All these lies have been committed to hide the fact that Joe Biden was the family business. At a hearing, where former Biden family associates were under oath, they confirmed Joe Biden’s involvement in his family’s business and that he was "the brand."

IRS whistleblowers, Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler, confirmed under oath that the Department of Justice prohibited them from following evidence that would have led to Joe Biden. Joe Biden has long prided himself on his integrity, yet his legacy will be defined by his repeated falsehoods. Joe Biden has lied for a living.