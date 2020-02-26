Liz Harrington: 2020 Democrats want to deny the unborn a fighting chance at life

The most shocking moment of the 10th Democratic debate was not a defense of communist regimes or a billionaire who accidentally admitted he “bought” elected officials. It was when a Democrat stuck up for the unborn.

Granted, Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s, D-Mass., story about her boss “wishing” her “luck” after she got pregnant when she was a teacher in the 1970s is — like most of her personal origin stories — chock full of holes and contradicted by public records. Nevertheless, Warren’s defense of former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s female employees who filed a discrimination lawsuit against the billionaire was a powerful moment.

“At least I didn’t have a boss who said to me, ‘Kill it,'” Warren said. (Bloomberg denies he ever said those words.)

WHAT ARE THE BORN-ALIVE ABORTION SURVIVORS PROTECTION ACT AND PAIN-CAPABLE UNBORN CHILD PROTECTION ACT?

But where was Warren’s passion for our most vulnerable citizens just hours earlier when the Senate voted on legislation to protect babies born alive after failed abortion attempts?

Democrats blocked the Born Alive Abortion Survivors Act this week, with all but three Senate Democrats voting against the bill. Warren and fellow presidential candidates Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., skipped the vote.

The legislation has been blocked by House Democrats over 80 times. What are Democrats keeping from the president’s desk? Recognizing that babies who survive abortion are human beings guaranteed the legal rights and protection of any other American. Providers, therefore, would have to attend to their medical needs, like any other child would receive.

As Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., points out, this is not an anti-abortion bill. It’s an anti-infanticide bill. “You can't defend the indefensible," he said. "We are talking about killing babies that are born."

This isn’t some hypothetical in the twisted mind of Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, who was asked if a proposal in the state would allow a woman to elect to have an abortion after she’s already dilating.

“The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother,” Northam said.

There was no discussion at Kermit Gosnell’s clinic. He was convicted of murdering three babies who survived botched abortions, including “Baby A,” who one of Gosnell’s assistants found struggling for life after surviving an abortion.

“Did you ever see those babies move?” a prosecutor asked Kareema Cross during his trial in 2013.

“Yes, once in the toilet,” Cross said. The baby, alive and breathing, was then taken to another room and executed with a pair of scissors, while the mother was present.

It’s not just “local crime stories,” as the Washington Post portrayed the acts of a monster who preyed on poor black expectant mothers in West Philadelphia. Doctors have told accounts of finding babies left to die in garbage cans. In 2006, a 23-week-old baby girl was delivered in an abortion clinic in Miami, only to be taken, placed into a bag, and “thrown out.” Then there was Ulrich Klopfer, who also had a predilection for keeping the remains of babies who were aborted in his clinic in South Bend.

After days of silence, former mayor Pete Buttigieg admitted authorities finding thousands of remains of aborted children in Klopfer’s home and the trunk of his car was “disturbing.”

"I also hope it doesn’t get caught up in politics at a time when women need access to health care,” Buttigieg said. The 2,411 unborn children were laid to rest two weeks ago.

This is not about women’s health care, it’s about human dignity and valuing every life. Miracles of modern medicine are saving lives of premature babies to survive outside the womb. Last summer the world’s smallest child ever born at 8.6 ounces, Baby Saybie, left the hospital with her parents in San Diego. The world’s youngest child ever successfully delivered, Lyla Stensrud, was born at 21 weeks, four days in San Antonio, weighed just 410 grams, and started preschool in 2018. Ellie Schneider was born at 21 weeks and six days in Kansas City, Mo. Schneider and her mother Robin were one of President Trump’s guests at this year’s State of the Union.

We are proud of President Trump’s bold stand for life. No president has enacted more pro-life policies than President Trump, and last month he became the first sitting president ever to attend the March for Life in person.

Meanwhile, Democrats are becoming more and more extreme. They celebrate laws legalizing abortion up until birth, when only 13 percent of Americans say it should be legal in the final three months of pregnancy. They demand taxpayer-funded abortion, against the wishes of the vast majority of Americans, pro-choice and pro-life alike.

When Courtney Stensrud gave birth, her doctor initially advised against resuscitating Lyla because of the baby girl’s “extremely low chances of survival.”

"Although I was listening to him, I just felt something inside of me say, 'Just have hope and have faith.' It didn't matter to me that she was 21 weeks and four days. I didn't care," Stensrud said.

"As he was talking to me, I just said, 'Will you try?'”

Republicans will always be on the side of giving all Americans that fighting chance.

