Jim Daly: Liberty U's Jerry Falwell scandal – Here's how Christians should respond

Embattled Liberty University president and chancellor Jerry Falwell Jr. formally announced his resignation on Tuesday, a dramatic culmination of weeks of controversy surrounding a myriad of allegations involving the son of the school’s influential founder, the late Jerry Falwell Sr.

I had the privilege of speaking several years ago at one of Liberty’s weekly chapels, a rich and spirited assembly for staff and students. Located in the picturesque town of Lynchburg, just east of the Blue Ridge Mountains in the center of Virginia, the school is one of the largest and most impressive Christian institutions of higher learning.

Scandals shouldn’t be synonymous with religious figures or institutions, of course, but they sometimes are – a reality that many detractors relish and the faithful greatly lament and regret.

Jerry Falwell Jr. has apologized for posting a tawdry photo of himself with his wife's assistant – and earlier this week acknowledged that his wife had an affair. There have been unconfirmed reports of numerous other unseemly accusations. In announcing his resignation, Falwell suggested he was leaving because “I don’t want something my wife did to harm the school I’ve spent my whole life building.”

Charges of hypocrisy can sting – not because they’re untrue – but because they sometimes are.

Do scandals like the Falwell crisis cause other people to lose heart and weaken the fervency of their own faith?

It’s a fair question.

Anytime anyone preaches one thing and fails to live up to that same established code of ethics, they’re understandably called a fraud or charlatan. From sexual crimes of the clergy to financial embezzlement and adulterous affairs outside of marriage, there’s been no shortage lately of faith leaders falling into deep and grievous sin.

I was meeting with our leadership team at Focus on the Family, the Christian organization I lead, when the Falwell news broke. It deeply saddened those of us around the table, not only because it suggests great pain for the Falwell family, but also because we know that one person’s moral fall touches everyone else’s walk in some form or fashion.

Each incident is a tragedy, not just because a person or persons have failed to live up to their respective moral and personal commitments – but because sexual sin hurts countless people beyond the immediate circle of impact.

From the children and families of the offending individuals to the faith community at large, sin’s stain runs very deep. It also hurts our witness – our ability to share matters of faith with other people.

If the only time someone hears about religion is when a religious person violates the tenets of the faith, is it any wonder Christians are labeled phonies and frauds?

But for perspective, scandals of this nature aren’t new – they’re as old as history itself.

Once a person repents and asks for forgiveness, even the worst offender can find peace and a way forward.

Stories of sexual brokenness and immorality are all over the Bible, and involve many of the giants of the faith, including Abraham, Noah, David, Samson and King Solomon.

Temptation’s pull is what caused the apostle Paul to regularly warn early followers of Jesus to “flee from sin” and live “above reproach.” It was good advice back in the first century – and it's wise counsel today.

At the same time, I’ve seen people who have fallen into sexual sin shunned and quickly forgotten. Some Christians are so embarrassed by them that they don’t want to have anything to do with these individuals going forward.

It’s a mistake.

Yes, sexual sin is serious and it can have far-reaching consequences not easily dealt with or forgotten – but sexual sin, like all sin, is forgivable.

All too often, Christians “shoot” their own by labeling offenders deplorable or despicable, unworthy of restoration.

It’s a lie – once a person repents and asks for forgiveness, even the worst offender can find peace and a way forward.

In Christianity, we call it “grace” – God’s unmerited kindness. In other words, it’s not something we’ve earned – but something given as a gift. One theologian even turned the marvelous word into an acronym – God’s Riches at Christ’s Expense.

I suspect Jerry Falwell Jr. and his family have a long road ahead of them. It’s my prayer, though, that they will dig into and deal with all the matters that have led them to this difficult season. If they fight through their challenges with humility and sincerity, and turn themselves over to Christ while doing so, they will not be fighting alone.

