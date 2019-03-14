Leftists see bigotry everywhere -- except where it actually is

It is the rare Republican today who hasn’t been called a racist or a bigot, particularly if he or she is running for office. From candidates for city council to presidential hopefuls, Republicans across the nation are perpetually put on the defensive, as if they have to prove that they're not racists.

This has been the real goal of Democrats, and it has worked like a charm. But in reality, the left is guilty of precisely the same sins they falsely accuse Republicans of perpetrating.

As a proud American Jew, I don’t look for anti-Semitism around every corner. But I didn’t have to look hard to see it in the ongoing and egregious case of Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. Her overt Jew hatred keeps slapping me in the face.

IN FAILING TO CONDEMN REP. ILHAN OMAR, THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY IS TOLERATING ITSELF TO DEATH

At first, the Democratic Party just ignored Omar’s blatant bigotry. Then, Democrats twisted themselves into pretzels to avoid naming her in their feckless resolution, which eventually sounded like all of their other clichés. Did they hope we wouldn’t notice that she was the reason for the resolution in the first place?

The left has worked so hard at its agenda of identity politics, and has stereotyped everyone according to various groupings, that when it’s time to admonish one person in a specific case, the leftists fear the very behavior that they themselves planted – that everyone belonging to that group will revolt as the “victims” they’ve been taught to be.

When I was a kid, my dear father made a point to remind me how fortunate I was to be an American, because socialism and anti-Semitism (which historically have gone hand-in-hand) would never happen here. Were he alive today, it saddens me to know how heartbroken he'd be to see those evils proliferating in our modern politics.

Overt bigotry and anti-Semitism have been festering in the Democratic Party for a long time. They escalated at about the same time the left endeavored to expand the definition of racism itself. Over time, things like black holes, hoop earrings and Dr. Seuss became racist.

The ease with which the left hurls accusations of racism would be highly entertaining, were it not for the underlying hunger for power. To the new American left, words themselves are racist regardless of the context of their use or the users themselves. That takes collectivism to a whole new and frightening level.

In a surprisingly short amount of time, leftists have succeeded in getting about half the country to believe that a formerly well-respected businessman and pop culture figure who became president against all odds is a racist. They have gone the extra mile by branding his voters racist, too.

With such an obsession for this subject, you would think leftists could recognize and condemn actual bigotry when they see it. But they can’t. And that’s why we know that their faux accusations have been nothing more than a highly effective political tactic.

This is a good time to remind ourselves of the actual definition of bigotry: a stubborn and complete intolerance of any creed, belief or opinion that differs from one’s own.

By that common-sense definition, Ilhan Omar is a bigot. So, too, is leftism itself, which has exactly that level of intolerance for groups that oppose its socialist ideology: Conservatives, straight men, Christians, Second Amendment supporters, opponents of illegal immigration, those who love free markets -- or who just love America, period.

Current House Democrats failed to condemn a clear case of bigotry, but they will still expect us to listen to their lectures about bigotry and racism. No one should fall prey to this ploy ever again.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Omar's case should demonstrate once and for all the lack of credibility behind the left’s endless accusations of racism, sexism, homophobia, xenophobia, etc.

If that realization were finally to be commonly understood, it could be the most significant political development in decades. Why? Because the Democratic Party might be left with no platform at all.