Marjorie Dannenfelser: Left's outcry over Texas abortion ban has little to do with science, protecting women

Rooted at the very core of Texas’s Heartbeat Act is the concept of basic humanity, informed by science. This week the U.S. Supreme Court allowed this law, which protects unborn children from abortion after their beating heart can be detected, to go into effect.

For the past half century, the pro-abortion Left has attempted to deceive the American people about the science, facts, and the law surrounding abortion.

Its ability to reap political benefits from sowing confusion and fear gives activists incentive to stir the pot at every available opportunity. The case of Texas’s Heartbeat Act is no exception.

Pro-abortion activists instinctively raised the alarm over the Texas law, an apocalyptic response that has become a predictable ritual. Their aim is to frighten Americans into bowing to their radical policy agenda.

The Supreme Court’s action regarding the Heartbeat Act was procedural and neither overturns nor even addresses Roe v. Wade or Planned Parenthood v. Casey – yet the abortion movement knows it is losing hearts and minds.

The American people are eager to let this debate play out nationwide and to update our laws in line with compassion and science.

After nearly half a century of suppression, pro-life advocates are hopeful that the Court will soon afford Americans the opportunity to finally make their voices heard on the greatest human rights issue of our day.

Scientific advances have pushed the frontiers of our understanding far beyond what was evident when, in 1973, abortion was legalized by unelected judges through all nine months of pregnancy -- overnight.

Today advances like ultrasound technology have made the reality that unborn children are human beings with actively beating hearts by six weeks undeniable. The six-week mark is a time of remarkable growth; both the baby’s brain and the spinal cord have started to develop. Blood vessels begin forming into the circulatory system. By the next week, the baby has begun to develop pain receptors.

By the tenth week, the baby has formed arms, fingers, and toes. It can kick and even jump, if startled. Science tells us that by 15 weeks, the heart is fully developed and is pumping 26 quarts of blood per day. The baby can taste, yawn, hiccup, swallow, suck its thumb and even make facial expressions. We also know that by week 15, the brain structures will have matured to such an extent that it can process pain. Abortion procedures will trigger a hormonal stress response indicating that the baby is suffering.

Americans through their elected representatives deserve the right to update their laws to align with their own values and scientific progress.

European nations, including left-leaning Finland and Germany have enacted reasonable laws that protect life after the first trimester. In fact, 47 out of 50 European nations limit elective abortion prior to 15 weeks and the current status quo of abortion law under Roe’s regime puts the United States in the company of human rights abusers like North Korea and China.

Public opinion polls also consistently show that a strong majority of Americans reject pro-abortion extremism. For example, 65% indicate support for protecting life in the second trimester, according to an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll released earlier this year. Support for protecting the unborn rose to 80% during the third trimester, according to the same poll.

The Left’s furor over Texas’s law has little to do with science or protecting women. Sadly, their blind devotion to the cult of abortion demands that politicians ignore the science. In contrast, Texas’s Heartbeat law brings to light the humanity of children at an early stage, reflecting the scientific advances of the past 50 years.

