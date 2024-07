NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In an extraordinary display of resilience, former President Trump arrived in Milwaukee despite an assassination attempt that could have taken his life. Rather than retreating or changing his schedule, Trump has shown unwavering determination. This incident underscores the profound disconnect between the rhetoric we've been fed for years and the reality on the ground.

For years, the media and the Biden administration have painted Trump as a dictator, a threat to democracy. Yet, in the wake of this attempt on his life, the same voices are now urging calm and expressing relief at his safety. If Trump were truly the existential threat they have long described, why offer thoughts and prayers for his well-being? Their actions betray their words, revealing a deep-seated hypocrisy.

The narrative that Trump is a threat to democracy has been both dangerous and false. Those who truly believe they are living under a dictator take drastic actions—selling property, fleeing the country, silencing dissent. None of this has happened because the portrayal of Trump as a dictator is a fabrication. The events of Saturday prove that even his most vocal critics do not see him as the threat they have claimed. It's time to end this harmful rhetoric once and for all.

This recent event also highlights a critical failure by the Secret Service. Allowing a shooter with a rifle to gain a clear shot at the leading presidential candidate is a breach of the highest order. This isn't about the bravery of individual agents; it's about a systemic failure that cannot be ignored. There are only two plausible explanations: incompetence or malice. We must investigate to determine which it is.

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the House Republicans, led by Speaker Mike Johnson and Rep. James Comer,R-Ky., have committed to uncovering the truth. They must be thorough and relentless. Given the lack of trust in the Biden administration and the media, transparency and accountability are paramount. This investigation should be empowered by outside counsel with subpoena power to ensure a comprehensive and impartial inquiry.

The Biden administration and its allies will likely resist such scrutiny, but this investigation is not about politics. It's about restoring faith in our institutions and ensuring the safety of our leaders. President Biden has called for a fast-track investigation, and we must hold him to that. We need clear answers to fundamental questions: How did the shooter gain access to the roof? What protocols failed? What steps will be taken to prevent such an incident from ever happening again?

Without a thorough investigation, public trust in the government will erode further, fostering conspiracy theories and deepening divisions. The American people deserve the truth, and it's up to House Republicans to deliver it. This is a pivotal moment. We must seize it to restore confidence in our democracy and ensure the safety of those who lead it.

