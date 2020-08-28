Laura Ingraham sees Democrats 'drowning' in 'riptide of radicalism': 'They have nothing to offer the voters'

Now that both major party conventions have wrapped up, Americans are grappling with "a tale of two futures," Laura Ingraham said Friday.

"The Democrats were trying to convince you that poor old Joe [Biden] should be put in charge," the "Ingraham Angle" host said. "They refused to address the rabid donkey in the room: The violence playing out in blue cities, the Portland riots and destruction and looting in Chicago. Did they think people would not see the video on social media of all of the burning?"

Ingraham said the Democratic Party had made a "calculated decision" to ignore the violence in the hope that it would drive Trump's numbers into the ground. However, CNN host Don Lemon "let it slip" this week that the latest unrest -- this time following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis. -- "has to stop" because it was "showing up in the polling."

CNN'S DON LEMON SAYS KENOSHA VIOLENCE HURS DEMOCRATS: 'THE RIOTING HAS TO STOP'

At that point, Ingraham said, "Joe and Kamala tried to turn the Titanic around."

After playing clips of both candidates calling out the violence, the host described their efforts as "desperate and delusional.

"Too bad he and Kamala Harris didn't have an entire convention week to condemn the riots," she said. "Wait, they did."

Ingraham further wondered aloud whether Biden approved of the scenes outside the White House on the final night of the Republican National Convention Thursday, as anti-Trump protesters confronted, berated and harassed convention attendees as they left the White House grounds.

"I actually don't believe that poor old Joe likes these scenes ... but he's too weak to stop it," she said. "By the same token, I think a lot of Democrats are embarrassed about the party's unsavory alliances, their devil's bargain with their donor class, outsourcing American jobs and placating China. They chose Joe Biden, one of the weakest candidates in modern history, as their nominee.

"A riptide of radicalism is drowning the Democrats. They have nothing to offer the voters."