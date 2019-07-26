Kristina Hernandez: Make Disney ban childless adults? A mom's epic rant made me want to do THIS

I’ve been to Disney World many times thanks to my grandparents who lived in Orlando and scored free tickets for my family. It’s fun and some would even say, magical.

I got more enjoyment out of the experience the older I got and when my parents didn’t have to worry about losing a kid or standing in line forever with a short-tempered child. Of course, Disney caters to families but their parks are also ideal for adults. One mom whose rant about childless adults enjoying Disney wouldn’t agree.

The woman's rant, which was reportedly posted back in September, is now making waves thanks to Twitter user Bad Decision Fairy, who shared a screenshot of the mom’s angry tirade last week.

The mom took her toddler to Disney and had to wait in a long line to get a pretzel that resembled Mickey Mouse because this is now a thing. But there was a childless millennial ahead of her, who she vividly describes as “This c--- in some very SLUTTY shorts.”

And because said millennial was ahead of angry mom, she got her pretzel first, as lines often work like that. Mom of toddler then proceeds to blame this girl, who made her snowflake cry because she got a pretzel first and the line was too long so the mom had to leave. Maybe because her precious toddler wasn’t having any more of waiting in long lines?

First of all, why this mother took her toddler to Disney is beyond my comprehension. While some parents, not this author, can handle it, I am not OK with paying a boatload of money to drag my little kids around Tomorrowland. But to blame a childless adult for her son’s normal reaction to not getting a Mickey Mouse pretzel? It makes me want to go to Disney and sport some inappropriate shorts just to protest her.

Once you have children, planning vacations and trips become more complicated and expensive. Why not savor those years before parenthood doing enjoyable and memorable things like taking a trip to Disney? They have every right to do that and not be shamed for it.

I have family members that adore Disney. My cousin got engaged there. Another cousin works there. I have extended family that have taken their anniversary vacations there -- sans kids.

Disney marketing executives aren’t dumb. They realize millennials, and many adults, have cash to spend and they want them to spend that cash at the Happiest Place on Earth. Have at it, millennials.

Angry Mom of Toddler at Disney has advice for millennials who do become parents someday though: “Yet these IMMATURE millennials THROW AWAY THEIR MONEY ON USELESS CRAP!!!! They have NO idea the JOY and HAPPINESS it is to MOTHERS WHO BUYS [sic] THEIR BABIES TREATS AND TOYS!!!!”

There aren’t enough eye rolls to throw her way for this one. The 'useless crap" my kids have are the toys I’ve gotten them from the Dollar Store on a terrible whim of bad decisions.

If I do end up taking my children to Disney World someday, it will be when they are older and hopefully can enjoy the park and not have meltdowns over pretzels. I promise not to rant about the childless adults though because they have every right to enjoy the park as I do and I hope they make wonderful memories, even if they are wearing slutty shorts.

