I know Pam Bondi personally and she will make an amazing attorney general 

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As someone deeply invested in the safety of our communities – as someone who’s lost a baby brother to senseless murder – I’m asking you to join me in full support of Pam Bondi as our next attorney general of the United States.

For the past four years, the U.S. Attorney General’s Office has been plagued by partisanship, inconsistent justice enforcement and prioritizing political agendas over public good. From selective prosecutions to eroding public trust, its failure to act independently has undermined the rule of law, creating a perception of bias and deepening divisions within the country.

With Bondi at the helm, I have no doubt the Department of Justice will usher in a new period of genuine integrity and rise to meet our time's challenges. Admittedly, one of the reasons I’m so enthusiastic about Bondi’s potential as our next attorney general is her work with the Caldwell Institute for Public Safety.

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE SPENT OVER $100 MILLION ON DEI EDUCATION PROGRAMS OVER LAST FOUR YEARS: REPORT

Bondi, who's been on our advisory board since our launch, has been an active mentor and ally of mine. So, I’ve gotten a front-row seat to how she’ll handle the challenges America faces in combating violent crime and gang violence, addressing the opioid epidemic and safeguarding victims of human trafficking.

Our organization is focused on reducing violent crime through innovative strategies and evidence-based policies, and Bondi’s expertise and commitment to real solutions, and real justice, have made her an invaluable advisor in this effort.

Bondi’s record speaks for itself. During her tenure as Florida’s attorney general from 2011 to 2019, she transformed the office into a powerhouse for consumer protection, crime prevention and justice reform. She took on powerful interests, negotiating billions of dollars for the economic damages suffered by the State of Florida due to the BP oil spill, including lost tax revenues. In addition, she negotiated settlements to hold pharmaceutical companies accountable for the opioid crisis and worked tirelessly to dismantle human trafficking networks.

For example, Bondi’s leadership in holding pharmaceutical companies accountable was groundbreaking as she secured significant financial settlements that funded treatment and prevention programs, saving lives and giving hope to those struggling with addiction. Bondi also pushed for stronger laws to curb the spread of synthetic opioids, ensuring that Florida was at the forefront of the fight against this deadly scourge. Imagine what she could achieve on a national level with the resources of the Department of Justice at her disposal.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

She’s been a relentless advocate for crime victims, championing measures like Marsy’s Law to ensure their voices are heard, and their rights are protected. And under her leadership, Florida became a national leader in anti-trafficking efforts, setting an example for other states to follow. Her experience tackling complex issues — from gang violence to synthetic drugs — aligns perfectly with our mission to address the root causes of crime and foster safer communities.

With Bondi at the helm, I have no doubt the Department of Justice will usher in a new period of genuine integrity and rise to meet our time's challenges. Admittedly, one of the reasons I’m so enthusiastic about Bondi’s potential as our next attorney general is her work with the Caldwell Institute for Public Safety.

What really sets Bondi apart may be her ability to now lead on a national stage. As a former president of the National Association of Attorneys General, she’s already demonstrated her skill in building coalitions and working across state lines to address pressing issues like cybercrime and drug trafficking. She has consistently defended state sovereignty while respecting the balance of power between state and federal governments. This collaborative approach to governance is exactly what we need in an attorney general.

As someone who has worked closely with her through the Caldwell Institute, I can attest to her passion for justice and her relentless drive to make our communities safer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

America stands at a crossroads. The challenges we face are immense, but they are not insurmountable. We need leaders who are not only qualified but who also possess the moral clarity and determination to guide us forward. The Honorable Pam Bondi is such a leader.

Join me in urging the Senate to confirm Bondi without delay. Our nation needs her leadership, experience and unwavering commitment to the principles of justice. We deserve, and clearly require, no less.