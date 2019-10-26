Expand / Collapse search
Kimberley A. Strassel: Behold the Lord High Impeacher: Failure to vote on inquiry allows Schiff to make up rules as he goes along

Kimberley A. Strassel
By Kimberley A. Strassel | Fox News
Rep. Elise Stefanik was informed this week by Republican House Intelligence Committee staffers of a new diktat from Chairman Adam Schiff. It made the New York Republican’s jaw drop.

Democrats had informed Republicans that, from here on out, the committee would produce a single, printed transcript of every interview it conducted as part of its impeachment inquiry.

Only members of the three committees involved in the purported inquiry would be allowed to view that printout, and only in the presence of a Democratic staffer. Stefanik — an elected member of Congress who sits on the Intelligence Committee — will be babysat while reading by an unelected employee of the Democrats.

“It’s outrageous, and it’s an abuse of power,” Stefanik said in an interview. “Every constituent across this country deserves to have their members have access to all the facts.”

