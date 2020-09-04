Rebecca Grant: Why Kentucky Derby, Tiz the Law will make America feel good again

Saturday’s Kentucky Derby is more thrilling than ever, due to a stunning New York horse named Tiz the Law. He’s already won the Belmont and over $2 million in his brief racing career.

Normally the Triple Crown begins with the Kentucky Derby in May, followed by the Preakness in Baltimore and culminates in the Belmont.

In this upside-down year due to coronavirus delays, Tiz the Law grabbed his Belmont win on June 20. Tiz the Law is the only horse in the Kentucky Derby who has a chance at the Triple Crown this year.

KENTUCKY DERBY 2020: RACE PREVIEW, HOW TO WATCH, FAVORITES & ODDS

Tiz the Law is a dark bay stallion, with a chocolate brown body and a black mane and tail. On his face is a wide white blaze shaped like a tornado, tapering into light pink on his soft muzzle.

The excitement and tension will be off the charts when 18 horses load into the gate for the 7:02 pm start Saturday night. Even without spectators, it will feel like America again.

Here’s what Tiz the Law might want to tell you about the biggest race of his life.

No spectators? I don’t care. I want to run. Run, run, run. Galloping is my life. Galloping is the best thing ever.

We thoroughbreds love racing against each other. As yearlings, we race in the pastures. Last year, a horse named Bodexpress running the Preakness in Baltimore threw his jockey John Velazquez, then completed the entire race without him. That’s how much we love to run.

You know I’m a New Yorker, right? I won Belmont kicking away, by almost four lengths and I was the first New York horse to win Belmont since Forester in 1882.

The excitement and tension will be off the charts when 18 horses load into the gate for the 7:02 pm Derby start on Saturday night. Even without spectators, it will feel like America again.

On Aug. 8, I won the Runhappy Travers Stakes at Saratoga by an impressive five and a half lengths.

On paper, I am the perfect racehorse. My dam Tizfiz was a good racehorse, winning over $400,000. Her sire, my granddaddy, was the great Tiznow who won over $6 million. My damsire line traces back to awesome horses like Mr. Prospector, Hail to Reason, Bold Ruler, and Northern Dancer.

My sire is Constitution – what a great name! Constitution foals are known to be level-headed.

From my sire, I inherited the bloodlines of past legends Tapit, A.P. Indy, Unbridled and even Secretariat.

Boy, will Constitution’s stud fee of $40,000 per foal go up if I win Saturday!

I am a feisty but classy horse. My exercise rider Heather Smullen galloped me before dawn on Friday for a few easy laps at Churchill Downs.

She can take me out so early because usually, I am very good.

Three-year-olds like me can be rambunctious but our handlers put up with it because we are eager colts. When Heather tells me she means business I settle down for her and run straight.

The horse racing world loves my chances. Probably the only reason I’m not a sure thing is well, it’s Kentucky.

My trainer Mr. Barclay Tagg is 82 years old. This I find hard to believe, as he is always out there on the track with us on his horse while Heather gallops me. He gives me ear rubs before my fast gallops.

My jockey Manny Franco is a lot younger. He says I am so kind and comfortable to ride.

Manny says he is not nervous when we enter the start gate. “I was confident because I know what I have under me,” Manny told the people from NBC Sports after we won the Belmont.

CLICK HERE FOR THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

I had a bit of bad luck on Tuesday when I drew the #17 post far outside. In 145 years, no horse has ever won the Derby starting from post 17.

But Mr. Tagg said he likes the outside OK. “Tiz the Law can handle anything thrown at him,” he told the racing magazine Bloodhorse.

Tagg should know: he trained the 2003 Kentucky Derby winner Funny Cide.

The horse racing world loves my chances. Probably the only reason I’m not a sure thing is well, it’s Kentucky.

The crowded Derby field makes for surprises. In 2019, there was a huge problem when the winning horse Maximum Security bumped and fouled another horse and had to be disqualified.

I confess I had my worst race ever at Churchill Downs last November. The other horses pocketed me and the track was sloppy and I came in third. But I haven’t lost since.

Saturday I must have my head in the game. Out at post 17, I will load second to last. Look for my white blaze and fluffy white noseband and the silver and maroon diamonds on the jockey silks worn by Manny Franco for my owners at Sackatoga Stable.

My gameplan for the Kentucky Derby is to break sharp, settle in at third or fourth, and wait for Manny to ask me to move up.

You will be watching me on TV and you can see when Manny asks, usually before the straightaway. Manny will tuck his seat down a little, take a firm hold on my reins, and I will surge away.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

I expect roses around my neck.

Whatever happens Saturday evening, know this. I love to run!

Win or lose, my best friend Juan Barajas Saldana, Mr. Tagg’s head foreman and my groom, will soon have me back in the quiet of the stalls behind the racetrack, ready for my hose bath, a feed, and to doze and dream of my next race.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE BY REBECCA GRANT