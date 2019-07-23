Kayleigh McEnany: Mueller should be asked why he never investigated Hillary Clinton’s collusion with Russia

When Robert Mueller testifies Wednesday about what we now know are false allegations of Trump-Russia collusion in the 2016 presidential campaign, House members should ask him why he failed to investigate the real collusion that took place between Russia and the Hillary Clinton campaign.

Democrats who now hold the majority in the House have called former Special Counsel Mueller to testify Wednesday before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees as part of their continuing obsession with investigating President Trump, instead of legislating on behalf of the American people.

For nearly three years, Democrats have lied by peddling their baseless conspiracy theories that Trump’s presidential campaign colluded with Russia to help Trump win the election.

TRUMP BLASTS DECISION TO LET AIDE ACCOMPANY MUELLER TO TESTIMONY: 'VERY UNFAIR'

Perhaps the seemingly never-ending quest by Democrats to delegitimize the will of the American people and the election of Trump as president was really designed to distract from what we now know to be true: In 2016, the only presidential campaign that colluded with foreign nationals, Russia included, was the Clinton campaign.

In his 448-page report, Mueller exposes Democrats and exonerates President Trump, saying “the investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”

The same cannot be said of Hillary Clinton.

On the contrary, Marc Elias – an attorney for Clinton and the Democratic National Committee – retained Fusion GPS “in April 2016 on behalf of the Clinton campaign and the DNC,” the Washington Post reported.

Fusion GPS then hired Christopher Steele, a former British spy, to dig up dirt on candidate Trump. Steele did not just dig up any “dirt,” though, he dug up Russian dirt “based on conversations with Russian sources,” the Washington Post reported.

Steele packaged the accusations he dug up into a defamatory dossier full of Russian lies about Trump that were ultimately used to justify an investigation based on no evidence whatsoever.

The facts are clear. State Department notes confirm that both a former Russian intelligence chief and a top adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin were key sources, among others, for Steele’s defamatory dossier.

The dossier, full of Russian disinformation, amazingly made its way into a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court application for a warrant to spy on Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

But in an appalling omission, the application to the court made no mention of the Hillary Clinton-funded origins of the dossier or its Russia sources.

As The Hill’s John Solomon reported, the FBI falsely vouched to the FISA Court that the dossier had been “corroborated” and that the FBI was “unaware of any derogatory information pertaining” to Steele.

In reality, the information was far from corroborated, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Kathleen Kavalec had actually warned the FBI just 10 days earlier that the defamatory dossier was inaccurate.

Despite all of the attention being focused on the bogus and now debunked charge of Trump-Russia collusion, it was indeed Hillary Clinton’s campaign that obtained Russian “dirt” on a presidential candidate – Donald Trump.

Mueller himself echoes the unverified nature of the dossier in his own report, summing up the dossier as “unverified allegations compiled by former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele.”

Think about the magnitude of this.

Russian lies were provided to a former British spy, who then gave information to the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee. The misinformation ultimately landed in an application to spy on a Trump campaign adviser.

Despite all of the attention being focused on the bogus and now debunked charge of Trump-Russia collusion, it was indeed Hillary Clinton’s campaign that obtained Russian “dirt” on a presidential candidate – Donald Trump.

And it was this dossier of false information that was ultimately used to violate the Fourth Amendment rights of Page, an American who worked for the Trump campaign and was unjustly spied upon on by the FBI.

So a key question Mueller should be asked during his Wednesday House testimony is this: Why did you obsessively focus on Donald Trump in your investigation, when your real focus should have been on Hillary Clinton and the Democrats?

Any claim that Mueller was limited by jurisdiction is a lame excuse at avoiding the question. In the “Appointment of Special Counsel Order No. 3915-2017,” Mueller was expressly permitted to investigate “any links and/or coordination between the Russian government and individuals associated with the campaign of President Donald Trump… (and) any matters that arose or may arise directly from the investigations.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The evidence-free origins of the investigation into Trump and the role of Democrats in funding a defamatory dossier used to spy on an American citizen are indeed matters that rose directly from the Mueller investigation.

Although Democrats will use the televised Mueller testimony as political theater to further peddle their phony Russia conspiracy theories, they must not be permitted to distract and deflect from their misdeeds and the very real collusion between Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee and the Russians.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE BY KAYLEIGH MCENANY