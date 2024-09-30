Kamala Harris makes a desperate move on a critical issue to save a sinking campaign

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Yes, America, Kamala Harris thinks you are stupid.

The Democrat nominee’s campaign is fizzling like a week-old party balloon; desperate to regain momentum, she is trying to defuse one of her most vulnerable positions -- immigration. The latest Quinnipiac poll of 1,728 likely voters shows Harris dead even with Trump; in August the same poll showed her leading by two points. Nate Silver reports that Harris’ chances of winning are dropping and the Real Clear Politics average of polls shows Harris’ lead declining slightly. That small slippage comes despite massive spending by Democrats, and especially in swing states, where Trump on average leads Harris by the slimmest of margins.

The Harris team sees their "joy" campaign losing steam and has decided with great trepidation that the candidate must be more accountable on issues important to voters. Immigration is one of those top concerns on which she is currently being clobbered by Trump. According to CNN, 49% of voters trust the former president on immigration compared to 35% trusting Harris. The open border may prove key to winning toss-up states like Arizona and also to winning over Black men, especially those who are concerned about the impact of lawless immigration on the jobs market.

That’s the only possible explanation for why she would humiliate herself by visiting our southern border -- the original Biden-Harris crime scene. From the earliest days of this administration, critics were aghast at the sudden spike in the number of people coming across the border illegally. The surge was not surprising; after all, Biden took 89 executive actions in his first 100 days in office to undo the safeguards erected by Donald Trump and open the floodgates. But many were shocked at the White House’s indifference to what was called a "crisis" even as it built to horrifying and politically damaging levels.

It takes unimaginable chutzpah, 30 days out from the election, to try to convince voters that Harris has been concerned about the border all along, and that Donald Trump is actually to blame for the flood of illegal entrants in the past three years. To that end, Harris engaged in a meaningless photo op showing the vice president striding resolutely next to a wall that she had previously described as a "gross misuse of taxpayer money" and vowed to "block any funding for" during Trump’s presidency.

Harris seemed to believe that taking 20 minutes – 20 minutes!!! – out of her frantic campaigning would change how millions of Americans viewed her failure to secure our border. She was hoping to be excused for allowing more than ten million people to illegally enter our country, and forgiven by the families of those killed by migrants or by fentanyl.

She took this politically risky leap on the heels of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reporting that 425,431 convicted criminals, including 62,231 convicted of assault, 2,521 kidnappers, 14,301 convicted of burglary, and 13,099 convicted of murder – all of whom crossed our border illegally -- are at large in our country.

Are these the folks that pro-immigration groups, led by United We Dream and Amnesty International USA recently claimed in a letter to Joe Biden, "make our country better by every measure"? This is an outrage and confirms the system is broken – thanks to Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Alejandro Mayorkas, who should have been impeached or made to resign for failure to do his job.

Most pathetic, Harris continues to hope that those who blame her for ignoring her duty will decide that it was all Donald Trump’s fault. If only he hadn’t sabotaged the bipartisan senate bill designed to secure our border, she seems to say, Laken Riley, Rachel Morin and Jocelyn Nengaray would still be alive, as would the hundreds of thousands who have died from fentanyl overdoses.

She lies. The bill that she touts as having had bipartisan backing was ripped by most Republicans because it gave the White House too much discretion in enforcing our asylum laws and left open loopholes flagrantly abused by cartels. It is also true that a number of Democrats voted against the bill, including members of the Progressive Caucus. Finally, the bill showed up just this year after millions of migrants had already trampled our border. As the Border Patrol Union posted on X: "Vice president Harris has ignored the border problem she created for over three years. She goes down there for 20 minutes for a photo op… where has she been the last 3 1/2 years?"

Recall that Joe Biden actually introduced an immigration "reform" bill the day he took office. Originally called the U.S. Citizenship Act, the bill was a sop to progressives and was not about securing the border. Instead, it was, as the name suggested, all about providing a pathway to citizenship for people in the U.S. illegally. That – and not protecting our border – has been the priority for the Biden-Harris White House. The legislation was such a non-starter that Democrats in charge of Congress never took it up.

A senior official of the National Border Patrol Council, said in a statement to Fox News that Harris’s last-minute border visit was "a slap in the face to the American public."

I agree. And so do millions of Americans.

